Stable ties: Editorial on India-France strategic partnership across defence and technology

India and France have announced a series of steps that tightens their already close strategic embrace following a summit in Mumbai between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French president, Emmanuel Macron. At a time when chaos and instability appear to be the global norms, the declarations, straddling defence to technology, by the leaders of the two countries underscore how the Indo-French relationship can serve as a stabilising force. A new assembly line for the manufacture, in India, of Airbus’s H125 utility helicopter and the announcement of the production of the French HAMMER missiles in India represent a vote of confidence in Mr Modi’s 'Make in India' efforts in the defence sector. Other strategic sectors received attention too. Mr Modi and Mr Macron agreed to increase their coordination in the hunt for critical and rare earth minerals that are vital for the future of modern technology and the economy. Mr Macron was also a major participant in an artificial intelligence summit hosted by India in Mumbai.

None of these takeaways from Mr Macron’s meeting with Mr Modi is surprising — that is a testament to the historic trust and warmth between the two nations. When much of the West ostracised India over its nuclear tests in 1998, Paris had stood by New Delhi. From nuclear reactor technology to advanced weapons systems, France has consistently been a reliable partner for India. The meeting was symbolic in other ways. Mr Modi and Mr Macron are vocal public advocates of a rules-based order and both have complicated ties with Donald Trump. Against this backdrop, their meeting was a show of resilience and realpolitik at the same time. This is because India and France need each other more than ever before and are trying to insulate their relationship from pressures imposed by the churn in the world order. There is, in fact, more to be done. The annual trade of $15 billion between India and France is a fraction of the economic relationship the two can build, especially in high-technology sectors, including AI and semiconductors. The bilateral relationship must not be defined by missiles and jets alone. For the India-France partnership, the possibilities are limitless.