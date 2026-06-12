Teachers' body raises concerns over Delhi University move allowing credits through online courses

A Delhi University teachers' association has raised concerns over a recent notification allowing students to earn a portion of their academic credits through online platforms such as SWAYAM, warning that the move could eventually impact teaching workload and faculty positions.

In a statement, the Academic for Action and Development Teachers Association (AADTA) opposed a June 1 notification issued by the University of Delhi under the National Education Policy, 2020, which permits students to earn up to five per cent of their programme credits through SWAYAM and other approved online learning platforms.

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The association said its objection was not to the use of technology in education but to the possible impact of such measures on classroom teaching and public higher education institutions.

According to the notification, students enrolled in a four-year undergraduate programme can earn up to eight credits through approved online courses.

AADTA said such courses may also be considered for Value Added Courses (VACs) and Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs).

It argued that VACs and SECs contribute substantially to teaching workload across colleges and departments.

"If students increasingly opt for online alternatives, the classroom hours generated by these courses could decline, potentially affecting workload calculations and the requirement for teaching positions," it said.

AADTA further alleged that the growing reliance on online platforms and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) could eventually be used to justify a reduction in faculty strength in the name of flexibility and efficiency.

The association maintained that teacher-student interaction, classroom discussions, mentoring and campus-based learning remain central to higher education and cannot be fully replaced by online modules.

It said higher education should not be viewed solely as a process of earning academic credits but also as a space for intellectual engagement and academic community building.

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