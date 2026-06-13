TCS, Oracle team up for AI data platform lab, centre of excellence in Kolkata's Salt Lake

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Oracle to set up an AI Data Platform Lab and Centre of Excellence in Calcutta to help enterprises accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and data-driven automation.

The facility will be housed within TCS’s existing software technology park at Delta Park in Sector V, Salt Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TCS, the centre will help customers address key challenges in AI implementation, including fragmented data environments, slow analytics cycles, limited scalability and operational inefficiencies. The initiative aims to enable organisations to transform enterprise data into actionable insights and deploy AI-powered automation at scale.

“TCS is helping customers accelerate AI adoption by establishing the Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Center of Excellence, which is built on a secure, unified data foundation and integrated AI capabilities,” said Arvind Mehra, head, alliances & channels – Technology, Oracle India.

“Together, we are enabling customers to turn data into real business outcomes, from actionable insights to intelligent automation, by leveraging Oracle AI Data Platform to simplify, scale and operationalise AI across the business,” he added.

“The facility is designed to accelerate the journey from ideation to experimentation to full-scale deployment,” said Sudipto Ray, vice-president and global head, Oracle Practice, TCS.

“By harnessing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the latest advancements in AI, the lab will help customers reimagine their operational strategies both in data analytics and rapid application development. As a result, customers will be better positioned to utilise their data, adopt intelligent automation and maintain a robust competitive edge in a fast-evolving digital landscape,” Ray said.

TCS has a significant presence in Bengal, employing around 55,000 people across its facilities in the state. The company has also acquired a 20-acre parcel at the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub for future expansion, which is expected to add to its workforce over time.

The company said it has a nationwide pool of about 26,000 Oracle-skilled professionals to support customers’ AI and data modernisation initiatives.