Letters to the editor: Calcutta has one of India's most extensive public transport networks

Walk the talk

Sir — Calcutta has one of the most extensive public transport networks in the country. Nevertheless, Calcuttans love to complain about the heat and the smog from behind the rolled-up windows of their air-conditioned private cars, which are literally part of the problem. It is a vicious cycle: we demand clearer roads but refuse to swap the back seat of a cab for a seat on a bus. While the civic authorities must step up and make public transport more robust, traffic congestion will not ease until people opt to take it. True change requires the government to fix public transport and for us to be willing to use it.

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Nilanjana Mitra,

East Burdwan

Energy shortage

Sir — Hotels and restaurants across India are grappling with a shortage of cooking gas as the conflict in West Asia has disrupted global supply chains. Authorities are justifiably prioritising the supply of domestic LPG for households. With oil companies rationing supplies, hotel associations in several states have appealed to their respective governments to ensure a steady supply of commercial gas cylinders. The LPG crisis has triggered panic buying among people.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — India’s hospitality sector faces a growing commercial LPG shortage as the government has chosen to prioritise sectors such as households, educational institutions and hospitals. Restaurants warn that dwindling reserves and irregular deliveries may force them to curtail menus or temporarily shut down. Iran’s restriction of the use of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy bottleneck, amid attacks by the United States of America and Israel, is leaving its mark.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — The disruption in commercial LPG supply highlights India’s vulnerability to external shocks. Nearly 90% of its LPG imports passes through the volatile Strait of Hormuz, access to which has been restricted. While the government has begun diversifying imports, long lead times for shipments underscore a structural dependence on imported fossil fuels. To ensure long-term energy security and resilience, India must aggressively invest in decentralised, renewable energy like solar power.

Vidyasagar R. Kethiri,

Hanamkonda, Telangana

Sir — Cooking gas has become a luxury owing to the oil crisis. The public is now left to struggle with soaring food prices and supply shortages. Alongside this, lowered import duties on alcohol as part of the trade deal with the European Union will have an impact on public choices. In an already fragile economic climate, such disparities show that citizens will be forced to choose between health and affordability.

Sush Kocher,

Jaipur

Annual threat

Sir — Before the monsoon approaches and Calcutta faces a familiar threat of severe waterlogging wherein places are flooded after mere hours of heavy rain, the civic authorities must take remedial measures. The recurring crisis highlights a critical failure in urban drainage management. Outdated drainage systems and silted canals fail to handle heavy downpours. Apart from causing inconvenience, flooding affects essential services, endangering public safety.

Swastika Singha Roy,

Calcutta

Able mentor

Sir — Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as head coach of the national men’s cricket team initially drew mixed reactions. But his tenure has proven effective because of his astute man-management. Gambhir has mentored a fearless Twenty20 squad. His unwavering faith in his players, especially Abhishek Sharma — it was suggested that he be dropped for his poor form — has helped build a successful team.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra