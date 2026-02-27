MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
GLOF damage set right: Taram Chu steel bridge restores road connectivity to Lachen

Road connectivity to Lachen, a prominent tourist destination in Sikkim, was snapped in October 2023 due to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that wreaked havoc in the state

Our Correspondent Published 27.02.26, 10:30 AM
Minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth (in a military green jacket) and others on the newly constructed Taram Chu steel bridge on Thursday. Picture courtesy: Sikkim government

Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Taram Chu steel bridge, thus formally restoring vital connectivity on the Chungthang–Lachen road in north Sikkim.

Road connectivity to Lachen, a prominent tourist destination in Sikkim, was snapped in October 2023 due to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that wreaked havoc in the state.

Seth landed at the helipad in Chatten and went to the site nearby. Seth apart, Samdup Lepcha, the state minister for social welfare and the Lachen–Mangan MLA, officials of the army, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) were present at the event.

The MoS unveiled the plaque and formally inaugurated the steel suspension bridge. Priests performed traditional religious rituals.

In his address, Seth lauded the efforts of the BRO and the GREF for completing the project within a short timeframe despite the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions. He also expressed gratitude to the Sikkim chief minister and the state government for their support and coordination.

“The bridge would not only restore normalcy for residents of Lachen and surrounding areas but also enhance strategic mobility in this sensitive border region,” he said.

Minister Lepcha, who spoke at the event, highlighted the hardships faced by residents of Lachen and nearby areas after the GLOF and other natural calamities.

Sources said that the newly constructed 400-foot-long Bailey suspension steel bridge over Taram Chu and the restored 28-kilometre-long Chunthanh-Lachen Road marked a major milestone in post-disaster recovery efforts.

“The restoration re-establishes a crucial lifeline between Chungthang and Lachen, ensuring smooth civilian and tourist movement, uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, enhanced disaster response capability and strengthened national security logistics,” said a BRO source.

Those associated with the tourism industry welcomed the development. After the GLOF, tourist movement stopped in north Sikkim due to extensive damage.

Eventually, tourist hotspot Lachung was opened to visitors, but Lachen remained closed with no road connectivity.

"It is good that connectivity to Lachen was finally restored today with the opening of the new bridge. We hope that in due course, tourists will be allowed to visit Lachen and the Gurudongmar Lake (beyond Lachen),” said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.

