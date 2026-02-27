MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 February 2026

Larry Summers to resign from Harvard University for scandal over Epstein ties

Summers, also a former president of Harvard, has been under fire since the U.S. House Oversight Committee released documents detailing an ongoing personal correspondence between Summers and Epstein. No evidence of wrongdoing by Summers has surfaced

Reuters Published 27.02.26, 09:16 AM
Larry Summers and Woody Allen are seen in this handout image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 12, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS

Larry Summers and Woody Allen are seen in this handout image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 12, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Wednesday said he will resign from teaching at Harvard University at the end of the academic year, amid the continuing fallout from his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have made the difficult decision to retire from my Harvard professorship at the end of this academic year," Summers said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reuters Inside Track newsletter is your essential guide to the biggest events in global sport. Sign up here.

Summers, also a former president of Harvard, has been under fire since the U.S. House Oversight Committee released documents detailing an ongoing personal correspondence between Summers and Epstein. No evidence of wrongdoing by Summers has surfaced.

Summers discontinued teaching roles at Harvard and went on leave as a director of a business and government school at the university in November after the university said it would conduct a review of people named in the Epstein files.

“In connection with the ongoing review by the University of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were recently released by the government, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein has accepted Professor Lawrence H. Summers’ resignation from his leadership position as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government," Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said in a statement.

Newton said Summers would remain on leave until he retires from his academic and faculty positions at Harvard at the end of the school year.

Summers also resigned in November from the board of OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool, after Harvard announced its review.

Summers said then he was "deeply ashamed" of his actions and said he would step back from public commitments to "repair relationships with the people closest to me."

RELATED TOPICS

Epstein Files Larry Summers Resignation Harvard University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan conducts airstrikes in Kabul and Afghan provinces after cross-border clash

Pakistan's government, which had described last Sunday's airstrikes as an attack on militants harboured in the area, described Thursday's Afghan attack as unprovoked, and dismissed claims that army posts had been captured
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday.
Quote left Quote right

Gaza Peace Plan has opened a pathway towards peace. India has extended its full support

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT