MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 February 2026

Benchmark indices slide: Sensex down 365 points, Nifty below key levels amid foreign fund selling

Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards

PTI Published 27.02.26, 09:46 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday tracking a weak trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 364.62 points to 81,883.99 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 117.15 points to 25,379.40.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Eternal were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,465.99 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 5,031.57 crore.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

The US market ended mostly lower on Thursday.

"The recent US-Iran negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme concluded without a breakthrough, heightening concerns over the possibility of a US strike and the risk of a broader Middle East conflict.

"Amid rising uncertainty over the next US course of action regarding Iran, and in the absence of fresh domestic catalysts, investor participation is likely to remain cautious and selective," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.07 per cent to USD 70.70 per barrel.

On Thursday, the Sensex dipped marginally by 27.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 82,248.61. The Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 14.05 points or 0.06 per cent to end at 25,496.55.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modi, Shah hatched biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India’: Kejriwal

The Delhi ex-chief minister broke down in tears after a court acquitted him and Manish Sisodia, clearing them of all charges in the politically sensational liquor policy case
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the members of the media outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, on the day she appears for a deposition in the House Oversight Committee investigation of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., February 26, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

I had no idea about their criminal activities... do not recall encountering Epstein

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT