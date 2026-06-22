PM Modi links India's strategic rise to maritime power, commissions three naval warships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India recognises that a nation’s economic and strategic influence is closely tied to its maritime strength and is taking steps to bolster its naval capabilities.

He was speaking at the tri-commissioning ceremony of three indigenously built naval warships at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Calcutta.

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“The world bears witness that no nation can become a great power without maritime capability. Development is linked to the seas, security is linked to the seas, and prosperity is linked to the seas,” Modi said.

“In the coming times, critical minerals, deep-sea resources, and new sources of energy will also be connected to the seas,” the Prime Minister said.

“Therefore, the stronger a nation’s maritime strength, the stronger its economic and strategic influence. India understands this reality well. India is preparing itself for it,” he added.

Modi commissioned three warships — INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray — designed and built by the Garden Reach Ship Builders and Engineers (GRSE) — after attending the International Yoga Day event on Red Road early on Sunday.

“These three ships are symbols of three important resolves of India. They have been built in India. Their designs were prepared in India. Their construction involved the talent of Indian industries, the skill of Indian engineers, and the hard work of Indian workers. And this is the greatest strength of new India,” Modi said.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and governor R.N. Ravi joined the Prime Minister at the programme, in the presence of the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

Senior GRSE officials said the commissioning of three major surface warships on a single day is a major achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Governor RN Ravi and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, in Kolkata. PTI

“The achievement strengthens the shipyard’s operational preparedness across strategic, surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and maritime defence capabilities,” a senior GRSE of

INS Dunagiri, the second advanced guided-missile frigate built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), is equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles as well as advanced defence systems. Navy officials said the warship would significantly strengthen the force’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

INS Sanshodhak is a survey vessel designed to enhance the Navy’s hydrographic and survey operations. It will support the mapping of ports, harbour approaches, navigation channels and maritime boundaries, besides collecting oceanographic data and assisting in disaster-relief missions.

INS Agray is an anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW-SWC) built for coastal operations. It is equipped with advanced combat management systems, lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine warfare rockets and a 30mm naval gun.

The Prime Minister said in the new maritime era that India is moving towards, the role of Bengal will be very important.

“Here, there is port capacity, industrial capacity, talent, skill, and the ability to take the maritime economy to new heights. I am confident that in the coming years, West Bengal will become a vital centre for India’s blue economy, maritime manufacturing, logistics, and coastal development,” Modi said.