In pictures: Europe braces for prolonged heatwave, France cancels trains, Italy issues red alert

A severe heatwave gripped much of Europe on Sunday, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), prompting nationwide warnings, transport disruption and signs of strain on wildlife and at tourist hotspots.

1 5 People play in a fountain at the Andre Citroen park as temperatures rise in Paris during a second heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 21, 2026. (Reuters)

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The heat surge on June 21, the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere and typically the start of the three hottest months of the year, raised concerns of an early and persistent onset of extreme conditions.

After several days of temperatures above 35C, Italian authorities issued a red alert for June 21 in eight cities, including Bologna, Florence, Milan, and Turin.

2 5 A person holds a rainbow flag during the annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade near the Colosseum during a heatwave that swept across Europe in Rome, Italy, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

In Rome, pilgrims in St Peter's Square used parasols and umbrellas to shield themselves from the blazing sun as the Pope led a traditional Sunday prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace.

3 5 A woman holds a fan as she walks during a spring heatwave in Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2026. (Reuters)

The spike in temperatures is being driven by a mass of hot air moving north from the Sahara, fuelled by a strong high-pressure system known as the "African anticyclone."

Meteorologists say the system is creating a so-called "heat dome," trapping hot air over western and central Europe and allowing temperatures to build day after day. Madrid residents and tourists used fans and drank plenty of cold drinks as they browsed the city's famous El Rastro flea market.

“I'm dressed all in white because it's so hot, and I'm carrying my little electric fan everywhere I go,” said Haily San Cesario, a 22-year-old engineer from Miami.

Spain's AEMET weather agency issued red and orange alerts across several regions, warning of temperatures exceeding 39 to 40 C across large parts of the Iberian Peninsula and Mallorca, and said the heatwave would last at least until midweek.

Trains cancelled in France

The extreme heat has begun to disrupt infrastructure.

Speaking from Paris’ Gare Montparnasse station, SNCF chief Jean Castex said the rail network was “strongly impacted” by high temperatures that risk damaging overhead power lines and expanding tracks.

He said 3,500 staff had been mobilised to monitor the network and 2,000 more would conduct emergency repairs. He urged vulnerable passengers to delay travel. The operator has cancelled 71 intercity trains until Monday on key routes.

4 5 People sit and talk at a bar with mist system to cool clients, during a spring heatwave in Madrid, Spain, May 29, 2026. (Reuters)

In Germany, where temperatures have already reached as high as 38C, the DWD weather service warned of severe thunderstorms in eastern regions including Berlin, where heavy rain disrupted the open-air Fete de la Musique festival.

Organisers had to evacuate the grounds of the Berlin Open as heavy rain and strong winds set in, and as fans awaited the tennis tournament's singles final between Jessica Pegula of the US and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

5 5 A tourist shields her face from the sun near the Colosseum during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, June 20, 2026. (Reuters)

Heat stress on nestlings

Wildlife rescuers are also reporting mounting pressure.

A centre near the Belgian city of Namur said it had taken in around 150 heat-stressed animals in recent days, with young birds particularly at risk.

“Nestlings prefer to jump rather than let themselves die and literally cook in their nests,” said CREAVES founder Romain De Jaegere, adding that centres across Belgium were overwhelmed.

Experts say the situation reflects a broader trend, with heatwaves in Europe becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

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