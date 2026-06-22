Protest on till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: CJP founder Dipke tells NEET leak rally

The protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday continued on Sunday, with supporters refusing to leave the venue till education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over exam lapses.

“The protest will continue tonight,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced on Sunday after holding forth through Saturday night despite Delhi police’s refusal to extend the 5pm deadline.

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“I urge everyone to stage a sit-in near the stage, holding the Tricolour. I believe the Delhi police will not attack people holding the national flag. The police will not do anything that will bring shame and insult to the nation,” Dipke said, asserting that he is open to talks with the government, provided Pradhan steps down.

“If we leave the protest site without Pradhan’s resignation, we will not be able to face the family members of those students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak,” he said.

On Saturday, members and supporters of the online satirical platform made makeshift arrangements at the venue to sleep and rest. As the night progressed, they sang songs, recited poems and held discussions. Around midnight, Dipke announced that they would continue the protest on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, some protesters were seen playing cricket, while others were spotted exercising or enjoying morning tea sessions.

Later in the day, Dipke appealed to farmers across the country to come and stand with the students. “When farmers were fighting for their rights, students stood shoulder to shoulder with them. Students need the same solidarity today. Please join us at Jantar Mantar,” Dipke said.

Student organisations, including AISA, SFI, All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, have joined the protest.

The AISF has opened a library from which protesters can collect books for free and return them after reading. The SFI is operating a fund-raising stall selling books, posters and bookmarks at a nominal price.

Vinod Notiyal, an engineer residing in Delhi, said he had come with his son, who could not appear in the NEET retest after failing to get a confirmed rail ticket to Lucknow, where his exam centre was located. “He does not want to leave the protest site. I keep coming back with food in between my work,” he said.

Sumitra, who came with her husband and 10-year-old daughter, was seen distributing Melody toffees, thrust into the limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted them to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

“We have come for our daughter’s future. We have come for students of this country,” Sumitra said.