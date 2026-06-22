Deflection: Editorial on Telegram ban amid NTA's failure in preventing paper leaks

The Delhi High Court’s decision to uphold the government’s temporary ban on the messaging application, Telegram, ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate re-examination reflects the growing anxiety around the integrity of public examinations. The Centre had argued that Telegram’s architecture — large public channels, automated bots, cloud-based storage and message-editing features — could enable the rapid spread of fraudulent claims and exam-related misconduct. The court accepted this reasoning, arguing that the temporary restriction satisfied the test of proportionality and constituted a necessary measure to protect public order and preserve confidence in the exam process. It is true that Telegram has become a favoured platform for a range of problematic actors, including fraudulent networks, scammers and those seeking to exploit the opacity afforded by digital communications. Yet the ‘problematic’ features cited by the Centre are hardly unique to Telegram: they exist across the digital ecosystem. Mischief-makers can thus resort to alternatives. Singling out one platform risks creating the impression that the problem resides in the medium rather than in the conduct it facilitates.

That distinction matters because the controversy surrounding NEET is fundamentally a crisis of institutional credibility. Exam papers do not originate on Telegram; they get leaked through failures in the systems responsible for setting, securing, transporting and administering them. By the time leaked material reaches a messaging platform, the breach has already occurred. A temporary ban may disrupt one channel of circulation but it does not address the vulnerabilities that allowed the leak in the first place. The repeated cycle of paper leaks, cancellations and retests — the latest one took place yesterday — points to persistent weaknesses within the National Testing Agency and the broader exam framework. The price of these gaps has been severe, including loss of lives among students. But the government’s response attempts to shift attention from these failures towards a technological intermediary that is incidental to the source of the problem. Restrictions on digital platforms may offer visibility to intervention and immediate political reassurance but they cannot substitute stronger security protocols, independent oversight and institutional accountability. Public confidence in exams will be restored when authorities demonstrate the capacity to prevent leaks before they occur. The inconvenience caused to Telegram’s users, including students who use the app to access preparatory material, by the temporary ban should have merited reflection too.