Inadequate index: Editorial on why GDP is a limited measure of collective well-being

The United Nations’s recent proposal to move beyond gross domestic product is a significant admission that economic orthodoxy has governed policymaking since the Second World War. In its report, Counting What Counts: A Compass of Progress for People and Planet, the UN argues that the world has become dangerously dependent on an index that was never designed to measure human progress. The proposed framework of 31 indicators seeks to assess countries through such measures as well-being, equality, sustainability, institutional quality, and environmental health alongside economic performance. The intervention arrives at a moment when economies are growing while public dissatisfaction, ecological degradation and social inequality deepen. The central argument is difficult to dismiss: what governments measure shapes what they value, and GDP has long encouraged a narrow conception of collective prosperity.

The dominance of GDP emerged in the 1930s and was solidified in the post-war international order. GDP became the universal yardstick of national achievement as it offered a simple measure of economic output. Yet Simon Kuznets, the pioneer of the concept of GDP, had warned against equating national income with national welfare. GDP records the value of goods and services produced within an economy. It does not reveal how wealth is distributed, whether growth improves lives, or whether economic activity is destroying the foundations on which future prosperity depends. A country — India, for example — can register impressive growth while suffering severe environmental degradation, widening inequality and deteriorating public services. Unpaid care work, declining social trust, wor­sening community life and ecolo­gi­cal losses remain largely invisible in GDP counts. The poor are reduced to their contribution to economic output; their access to health, education, security and opportunity disappear through the cracks. Forests appear as resources to be exploited

rather than ecosystems needed for human and planetary well-being. The result is a framework that systematically pri­vileges production while marginalising conditions that sustain human welfare.

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The significance of the UN proposal lies in its attempt to correct these distortions. The 31 indicators encompass health, education, subjective well-being, social cohesion, institutional quality, inequality, poverty, biodiversity and greenhouse gas emissions. They offer a broader assessment of whether societies are delivering meaningful progress. For India, the implications are considerable. Claims of being the world’s fastest-growing major economy derive from GDP figures. A wider assessment is less flattering. India continues to struggle with air pollution, public health out­comes, educational quality, gender disparities, wealth concentration and environmental stress. China, despite serious concerns regarding political freedoms and human rights, performs substantially better across several indicators related to poverty reduction, health, education, infrastructure and state capacity. This comparison demonstrates why GDP alone is inadequate as a measure of prosperity.

Economic growth remains essential for developing nations, but growth cannot be treated as an end in itself. The UN’s dashboard — it has its

critics — does not diminish the importance of economic expansion. It

places that expansion within a framework that asks whether prosperity is equita­ble, sustainable and capable of impro­ving the lives of present and future generations.