Green ambition: Editorial on India's efforts to reduce carbon emission and the global perspective

India’s recently declared Nationally Deter­min­ed Contribution for 2031-2035 in accordance with the Paris climate pact tries to align mitigation with developmental priorities. The commitments — a 47% reduction in the emissions intensity of the GDP from 2005 levels, 60% installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, and the creation of a carbon sink of up to four billion tonnes — reflect an effort to deepen climate action. These targets draw credibility from India’s earlier record of meeting non-fossil fuel ca­pacity goals ahead of schedule. At a time when major emitters like the United States of America are retreating from multilateral climate arrangements, India’s sustained engagement also assumes wider global significance. Further, volatility in West Asian fuel markets and recurring geopolitical disruptions underscore the risks of fossil fuel dependence, strengthening the case for accelerating the transition toward domestic clean energy sources, an objective embedded in the updated NDC.

Yet, questions persist about feasibility and po­licy coherence. A large share of the proposed emissions intensity reduction depends on the rapid deployment of renewables and transmission infrastructure, areas historically constrained by land acquisition, financing, and regulatory delays in the country. The target of a substantial carbon sink relies significantly on afforestation and land-based interventions. Yet, this resource is often breached without a thought. More than 13,000 hectares of forest land have recently been diverted for development projects in the Great Nicobar islands alone, raising concerns about policy consistency. Moreover, the NDC does not lay out detailed roadmaps on how individual sectors will contribute to the reductions, leaving uncertainty over the tackling of emissions from carbon-intensive industries and transport. Continued expansion of coal-based power to meet short-term demand — the country plans to have 97,000 megawatts of new coal and lignite-based thermal capacity by 2034-35, an increase from 2,11,855 MW in 2023 — also risks diluting gains from renewable capacity growth. Financing requirements remain significant, with domestic fiscal constraints and uncertain international climate finance complicating implementation. The ambition of aligning growth with decarbonisation can thus overstretch

institutional capacity. India’s NDC reveals intent; yet its success will depend on transparent

monitoring, realistic timelines, and policy discipline that reconciles ambition with execution. There is also the question of political will that is anything but consistent.