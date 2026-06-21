Letters to the editor: Donate blood, get VIP access to Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple

Healthy move

Sir — It looks like religious queuing has finally entered the barter economy. At the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga shrine in Madhya Pradesh, devotees can now trade their blood for a fast-track pass to the temple. By setting up medical camps near the temple, the administration is encouraging healthy pilgrims to donate one unit of blood in return for complimentary VIP access that bypasses gruelling queues. This is a highly practical model of social welfare that other major crowded pilgrimage sites across the country should immediately emulate, both to boost healthcare reserves and improve crowd management.

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Swapna Ghosh,

Hooghly

Wrong target

Sir — The Indian government’s temporary ban on Telegram after the recent National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate paper leak is a short-sighted attempt to conceal a deeper systemic failure (“NEET-linked Telegram block stays”, June 20). Examination authorities must realise that leaks are the result of administrative lapses. Those responsible might simply migrate to alternative platforms. The government should implement stronger cybersecurity measures, upgrade question paper repositories, and monitor suspicious digital activity.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The government restricted Telegram use until June 22 to prevent cheating and misinformation during the NEET-UG re-test. The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the move, arguing that it penalises millions of students who rely on the platform for study materials, notes, and exam preparation instead of bringing the real culprits to justice.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The blanket ban on Telegram has frustrated a large number of users, especially in India, which is the company’s largest market. The move appears to be a last-minute effort to ensure smooth examination. But it has caused ordinary citizens and the platform to bear the consequences of the government’s inability to prevent paper leaks. For a nation aspiring to be a superpower, the recurrence of such incidents is shameful.

Ranveer Anjana,

Ujjain

Sir — Rather than tightening surveillance at critical logistical points and addressing leaks at their source, the authorities have opted for a heavy-handed, symbolic measure for the NEET-UG re-test. This action inconveniences millions of Telegram users while doing little to deter determined criminals who can easily circumvent the ban by using alternative platforms.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

Sir — Blocking Telegram may temporarily disrupt the digital channels used by fraudsters, but it is an emergency measure. A blanket ban will inconvenience study groups and examinees who rely on Telegram channels to access newspaper and magazine content. Instead of imposing restrictions, the government could have considered targeted filtering mechanisms. Long-term security relies heavily on structural reforms in question paper-handling and printing chains.

P.V. Prakash,

Mumbai

Privacy erosion

Sir — The rapid proliferation of Meta’s Artificial Intelligence-integrated Ray-Ban smart glasses marks a dangerous escalation in the erosion of public privacy. By embedding high-definition cameras into everyday eyewear, these devices allow users to capture photos and videos without attracting attention, thereby easily bypassing basic human consent. Regulators must enforce strict safeguards and accountability on wearable AI technologies and ensure that individual safety is never sacrificed in the pursuit of innovation.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru