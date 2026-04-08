Letters to the editor: Best friend plays matchmaker in new London dating trend

Brand ambassador

Sir — Those worn down by ghosting, kittenfishing, negging and the like — lexicons born out of the modern dating maze — may find refuge in a new trend gaining popularity in London: Date My Mate. In this, the best friend takes the stage at an in-person event organised in a pub and pitches his or her single friend as a worthy romantic prospect through a PowerPoint presentation. The slides blend personal details with affectionate roasting and a persuasive argument. There is a certain charm in outsourcing self-promotion; praise sounds more credible. The phenomenon, though, is reflective of the contemporary culture of advertising. Romance is being reframed through the language and the logic of marketing where individuals have become mere products.

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Shruti Bhoir,

Delhi

Only bluster

Sir — The editorial, “Key passage” (April 7), reminds one of Alexander Pope’s often-quoted line: “Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.” The wavering and dithering actions of the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on the Iran conflict have pushed the world towards a grave energy crisis and fuelled destruction across West Asia.

Driven by expansionist impulses, Trump and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, embarked on a reckless military venture against Iran. Their expectations of a swift regime change proved futile as Iran mounted a resolute and sustained resistance. The crisis around the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the Achilles’ heel of the US-Israel axis. Iran’s strategic hold over the key waterway suggests that ending the West Asia war will be an uphill task for Trump.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — At a time when the world expected restraint, Donald Trump chose instead to deliver threats and bluster. His social media post for Easter was laced with aggressive rhetoric and expletives against Iran. This reflects not only desperation but also a troubling style of leadership. The office he occupies demands dignity and respect for institutions. Great powers are judged not just by their strength but also by the maturity of their leadership. When the voice that ought to calm tensions ends up amplifying them, the credibility of the American leadership suffers.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The US president has threatened Iran with further strikes if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. Iran has responded with warnings of “devastating” retaliation. The question on everyone’s mind is: what next? What was expected to be a swift victory has instead turned into a prolonged confrontation, exposing the limits of the US’s military might in resolving complex geopolitical disputes. It is imperative that the US steps back from escalation and seeks a peaceful resolution.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The use of abusive language by Donald Trump against Iran, even though it is an adversary, is unacceptable and deserves unequivocal condemnation. Such rhetoric diminishes the dignity of high office. True leadership is reflected in measured, respectful communication.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Donald Trump’s expletive-ridden social media posts threatening to destroy Iran’s infrastructure are unbecoming of his office. His shifting positions since waging the war against Iran, along with its ally, Israel, raise serious concerns about his judgment. Frustrated by Iran’s resilience, he has resorted to increasingly intemperate rhetoric. Rather than projecting statesmanship, such behaviour undermines the US’s standing as a responsible global power.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Prabhat Patnaik’s column, “For crumbs” (April 7), is both incisive and instructive. The author rightly highlights India’s silence on the questionable actions against Iran by the US-Israel axis. He also draws attention to the intervention by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who warned against the US’s colonial ambitions. However, Patnaik’s analysis shows that he remains captivated by the communist ideology.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Health priority

Sir — A regular health check-up is not just about detecting illnesses; it is about preventing them. A routine health examination helps identify potential issues early, allowing for timely intervention and prevention. It offers valuable insights into one’s health and encourages informed lifestyle choices. It is not a luxury but a necessity. Let World Health Day — it is observed on April 7 — serve as a reminder to make preventive healthcare a lifelong habit.

Manas Mukhopadhyay,

Hooghly

Sir — The 2026 theme of World Health Day, “Together for Health, Stand with Science”, highlights the importance of collaboration in safeguarding the health of people, animals, and the planet. The concept of ‘one health’ reminds us that human well-being is intrinsically linked to environmental and animal health. The challenge before us is to build a world where clean air, water and food are accessible to all and where health systems are resilient and inclusive.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Sir — The article, “Hidden risks of health tips on social media” (April 6), points out the pitfalls of trusting health-related information circulating on social media. In recent years, there has been a surge in online advertisements claiming to offer cures for various diseases. Many health practitioners these days share medical advice on social media. While some of this information may be accurate, much of it can be misleading. Stronger regulations are essential to curb misinformation on social media and protect public health.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta