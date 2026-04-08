Donald Trump announces 2-week ceasefire hours ahead of his deadline to 'wipe out' Iran

The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump announced hours ahead of his deadline to wipe out the civilisation was to end.

Trump made the dramatic announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday evening (US time) even has Democrats called for his removal over "unhinged" threats to wipe out the Iranian civilisation.

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"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz," the US President said in a social media post.

Also Read A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump said, adding that this will be a double sided ceasefire.

He said the US has received a 10-point proposal from Iran which he believed was a "workable basis on which to negotiate".

That two-week period would be used to negotiate a larger agreement to potentially end the war.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East," Trump said.

"We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he said.

Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the US and Iran, but a two week period will allow the agreement to be finalised and consummated, the president said.

"On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honour to have this Longterm problem close to resolution," Trump said.