Pakistan, among countries hit worst by energy crisis, emerges winner in US-Iran ceasefire

The two-week ceasefire that US President Donald Trump announced 90 minutes before his deadline for Tehran to open the Strait or Hormuz or face obliteration marked a remarkable moment for Pakistan, which has been one of the countries hardest hit by the global energy crisis the war on Iran has sparked.

It will likely rankle some in Indian foreign policy circles, from where quotes like “Pakistan is only a messenger boy” have emanated, but there was no doubt left of the importance of Islamabad in this theatre of war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s statement started with the acknowledgement of that.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” the US President wrote on Truth Social at 4.02am Wednesday, India time.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s statement also began with the mention of Islamabad.

“On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region,” Araghchi wrote.

“In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council:

If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araghch added.

An hour later, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X a statement that mentioned Islamabad’s role but did not brag about it.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes,” Sharif wrote.

“Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!” he added.

Among those who hailed it as Pakistan’s moment was Michael Kugelman, senior fellow for South Asia, at the Atlantic Council, a Washington DC think tank.

“Tonight, Pakistan achieved one of its biggest diplomatic wins in years. It also defied many skeptics and naysayers that didn’t think it had the capacity to pull off such a complex, high stakes feat. But what matters the most is it helped avert a potential catastrophe in Iran,” Kugelman wrote on X.

Sadanand Dhume, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, echoed a similar sentiment: “Whichever way you slice it, this is a huge diplomatic win for Pakistan. Islamabad comes across as a responsible actor with enough trust in key world capitals to help avert a potential global catastrophe.”

The Telegraph Online has earlier reported on Pakistan’s rise from pariah to peacemaker.

In recent weeks, there has been buzz about Bilal Bin Saqib, a 35-year-old British-Pakistani “cryptocurrency diplomat”, being key to Islamabad returning to the good books of the White House. The Telegraph Online had written about him last year.

In India, meanwhile, early morning social media buzz on Wednesday was about whether the US “instructed” Pakistan’s PM on what to post on X.

Pakistan hit hard by energy crisis

Pakistan’s desperation for the war to end was also necessitated by its compulsions. In recent weeks, the country has been badly hit by the energy crisis and has had to take emergency measures such as shutting schools for weeks.

Markets and shopping malls across the country have been ordered to close at 8pm, except in Sindh province. Wedding events at commercial venues or at private properties and homes have been prohibited after 10pm. Intra-city public transport has been made free for ​one month in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad cities. Government departments' fuel allowances have been cut by half for two months. The work week has been shortened to four days for government offices. All offices are to operate ‌with ⁠50 per cent staff physically present. And Pakistan Super League, a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket league a la India’s IPL, moved initial matches behind closed doors.

So as the world heaves a sigh of relief, even if for two weeks, it will resonate the loudest in Pakistan.

(With Reuters inputs)