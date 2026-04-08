US won 'total and complete victory' after ceasefire deal, Trump says; US to help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz

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Bahrain sounds its missile alert alarm hours after US and Iran agreed on ceasefire Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren Wednesday morning, hours after the US and Iran said they reached a two-week ceasefire in the war. Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the warning. It wasn't immediately clear from the ceasefire agreement when the fighting would be halted. Iran has fired missiles on the Gulf Arab states and Israel after the announcement.

Trump says US will help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will help with the buildup of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump on Tuesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the strait or face attacks on its civilian infrastructure. Trump said the last-minute deal was subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments. "We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin' around' in order to make sure that everything goes well," Trump said. "There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process," he also said. Trump told Agence France-Presse the United States had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. A temporary halt in fighting and the reopening of Hormuz would allow Middle Eastern exporters to ship significant volumes of oil that have been trapped inside the Gulf since hostilities began. Around 130 million barrels of crude oil and 46 million barrels of refined fuels are currently floating on roughly 200 tankers in the region, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

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Israel backs US ceasefire with Iran but that deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon: Netanyahu Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel backed the US ceasefire with Iran but that the deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu's office said in the statement Wednesday that Israel supported US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and stopping all attacks on the US Israel and countries in the region. His office said Israel also supports US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.

Trump says US won 'total and complete victory' after ceasefire deal with Iran, AFP reports U.S. President Donald Trump told AFP on Tuesday that the United States had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. "Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump told AFP in the brief call when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire. Trump said ​the U.S. has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he called a "workable basis ‌on ⁠which to negotiate." But when asked about his original threats to destroy Iran's civilian power plants and bridges if the deal fell apart, Trump said, "You're going to have to see," the AFP report said. Trump insisted that Iran's nuclear material would be covered by any peace deal, the report said. "That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn't have settled," Trump told AFP without giving any specifics about what would happen to the uranium. Trump, who ​has offered shifting goals ⁠and timelines for the war, reiterated that he felt Washington's objectives had been achieved.

Iran includes acceptance of enrichment' in Farsi version of its ceasefire plan Iran in the Farsi-language version of its 10-point ceasefire plan included the phrase "acceptance of enrichment" for its nuclear programme, something that was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists. It wasn't immediately clear why that term was missing. However, US President Donald Trump had said ending Iran's nuclear programme entirely was a key point of the war.Trump, after Iran issued its 10-point plan, had described it as fraudulent, without elaborating.

Israel still attacking Iran, military official says Israeli is still attacking Iran, a military official said on Wednesday. The remarks by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, came moments after the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement. Iran also kept up fire on Israel.

Israeli media says, citing PM Netanyahu: ceasefire does not include Lebanon Israeli media says, citing PM Netanyahu: ceasefire does not include Lebanon