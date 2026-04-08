Am I not Indian, is my passport also invalid? Asks Imran Zaki after his name struck off electoral roll

A Calcuttan who had travelled to more than 50 countries on his Indian passport learnt on Tuesday morning that he was no longer an Indian voter.

Imran Zaki, 58, a successful businessman and social worker, said he was scared and ashamed. “I take pride in asserting my nationality and now, I feel that identity is being questioned,” he said.

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Zaki is among millions whose names were struck off the revised electoral rolls in poll-bound Bengal. Many of them are from marginalised sections who have a fraction of the resources or social standing that Zaki does.

But Zaki’s example shows the unfairly exclusionary nature of this so-called revision. He said he had produced all possible papers that a credible Indian national could have. But that was evidently not enough.

A former voter in the Chowringhee Assembly constituency, Imran Zaki shared his exasperation with The Telegraph

Several questions struck me after I saw my name deleted. Am I not an Indian? What about the numerous stamps on my Indian passport? Is my passport also invalid?

When my BLO said my name had been flagged for a logical discrepancy, he could not specify its nature. I have no clue why I’m not eligible to vote on April 29.

My 81-year-old father has also been removed from the rolls. He is too shocked to speak. My brothers have the same documents as I do. But their names have been approved.

At this moment, I desperately want an audience with the judicial officer who adjudicated my case.

Ironically, I was also part of voter awareness campaigns organised by the Election Commission in the past. I want to show the pictures from those campaigns to the judicial officer.

I want to ask him on what ground my name was deleted. I want to show him the stamps on my passport.

I am a staunch believer in a secular and inclusive India. I have actively promoted interfaith amity. My daughter is married to a Punjabi. My nephew is married to a Gujarati Hindu.

From that perspective, what pains me immensely is the realisation that this SIR exercise is not only problematic. It is deeply divisive. It reeks of bias against one community. Our ancestors chose India over Pakistan. My grandfather came to Calcutta from Siwan in Bihar in 1918.

Our family home on Weston Street was home to scores of people who came to Calcutta from Bihar, looking for greener pastures.

For generations, my family has lived here with dignity and a deep sense of belonging. That pride and sense of belonging have taken a beating.

I am on the executive committee of Mohammedan Sporting Club. I have been the secretary and am still an active member of the St. Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association. I am also on the board of several Muslim charitable organisations in Calcutta.

I have received several awards for social work, some of them from chief ministers and governors. Our school, St. Stephen’s School in Bowbazar, has more than 500 students from low-income families.

I will file an appeal to restore my fundamental democratic right. But I might not be able to vote in the upcoming election.

I have voted in every election since I became eligible to vote. I take great pride in participating in the festival of democracy. I am devastated.