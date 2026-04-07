Letters to the editor: War memes blur the line between stand-up comedy and diplomacy

Not funny

Sir — Diplomacy has travelled a long way from stiff handshakes and carefully-worded communiqués. Iranian embassies around the world are now replying to the rants of the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, with memes and jokes. While humour usually serves to lighten the mood, this might not necessarily be the case with diplomacy. This shift entertains social media audiences but it also blurs the line between diplomacy and stand-up comedy and can inflame matters further, especially with a mercurial leader like Trump who reacts negatively even to the most insignificant things and cannot laugh at himself. If this continues, foreign ministries may soon need humour consultants alongside policy experts.

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Rima Roy,

Calcutta

What matters

Sir — Eviction has become an election issue in Assam. Yet the human cost of such evictions remains largely invisible. Families continue to live in tin shelters without electricity, toilets, or clean water months after their homes are demolished. Political speeches describe achievements and targets while residents describe flooding, rent payments, and uncertainty. It cannot be denied that governments have a responsibility to enforce land laws but rehabilitation cannot be ignored. Electoral speeches should address living conditions and long-term solutions. Public policy must recognise displaced citizens as people, not just campaign talking points.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,

Mumbai

Sir — The language

used during election campaigns deserves closer

scrutiny. Statements by

the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Union home minister, Amit Shah, referring to “infiltrators” shape public attitudes toward vulnerable communities. Such framing risks deepening social divisions and reducing complex land disputes to identity

politics. Responsible leadership requires measured language and clear policy commitments. Electoral

success should not come

at the cost of social

cohesion and democratic dignity.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Sir — Living conditions in eviction camps in Assam raise serious queries about governance in that state. Residents reportedly pay rent for temporary shelters without electricity, with only two toilets and one tube well for hundreds of families. These arrangements are grossly inadequate for long-term habitation. Political parties frequently visit such camps during campaigns, yet sustained administrative support seems limited. The authorities must clarify timelines for rehabilitation and provide basic services. Eviction without rehabilitation risks creating prolonged humanitarian distress. Development claims should be matched by improvements in everyday living conditions.

G. Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Electoral roll complaints filed against displaced residents add another layer of anxiety for them. Notices questioning voter eligibility create uncertainty among already vulnerable communities. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s encouragement of such complaints has drawn concern about democratic fairness. Voter participation should remain free from intimidation or pressure. Administrative processes must remain transparent and impartial. Elections gain legitimacy when all eligible citizens vote without fear. Democratic institutions should protect participation rather than complicate it.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Sir — River erosion along the Brahmaputra continues to displace families across Assam. Farmers lose land due to shifting river courses and move onto embankments often classified as government land. These residents then face the possibility of eviction again. Environmental displacement requires coordinated policy responses rather than piecemeal enforcement. Long-term land settlement and livelihood planning remain essential. Without comprehensive policy, communities remain trapped between natural disasters and administrative action.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal, Manipur

Sir — Political competition among the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front, and the Bharatiya Janata Party reflects shifting voter sentiments. Campaigns by Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF have revived identity-based mobilisation. Some residents fear increased polarisation. Others prefer candidates focused on local development such as roads and flood protection. Voters appear divided between emotional appeals and practical concerns. Parties should prioritise governance issues over rhetoric. Elections offer an opportunity to address development gaps affecting all communities.

Chitra Ghosh,

Calcutta

Different emotions

Sir — The sharp contrast in the campaigns of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal shows how elections now target emotions before logic. The BJP speaks the language of accusation and moral failure while the TMC speaks the language of belonging and cultural defence. That difference matters because voters rarely respond to statistics alone. They respond to tone, familiarity, and trust. West Bengal’s election is becoming a contest between administrative anger and social intimacy.

A.D. Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — The BJP appears determined to fight the West Bengal election as a case against the TMC. Its charges on corruption and cut-money may attract attention but voters still want to know what a party plans to do to improve in schools, roads, jobs, and public life. A campaign built mainly on attack can sound severe and repetitive. Anger may create momentum but hope is what usually carries it forward.

Ishika Mukherjee,

Calcutta