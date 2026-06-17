A war not won

A peace deal between Iran and the United States of America is slated to be signed in Geneva in two days. The announcement was made on Monday by the Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet where he said: “Following intensive talks, ... the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED”. He further said that both sides have agreed to an immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, with the official signing ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19. Sharif told the National Assembly that Pakistan would host the historic signing ceremony of the US-Iran peace agreement in Geneva.

This will indeed be a historic moment after nearly four months of uncertainty. The exact details of the peace agreement are still not known even though many aspects have been reported. The US vice-president, J.D. Vance, said in an interview that America’s memorandum of understanding with Iran was “a very general document” with specifics of the deal to be worked out during further negotiations. In another interview, Vance said that the US president, Donald Trump, may decide to release Washington’s agreement with Tehran before Friday. The Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that future negotiations between Iran and the US will proceed in two phases — the initial stage will focus on matters like the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the US naval blockade and reconstruction efforts while discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme and relief on sanctions will be taken up in a second phase.

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Whatever the contents of the MoU, it is evident that the US and its ally, Israel, were not able to defeat Iran militarily or even diplomatically. Despite the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, no regime change took place. The US and Israel tried to beat Iran into submission but Iran fought back, handing out heavy blows. A peace deal with Iran was the off-ramp that Trump desperately needed. The New York Times editorial board had this to say about the deal: “The preliminary deal ending President Trump’s four-month war with Iran is welcome but brings with it hard truths. Mr. Trump made a terrible mistake starting this war. He prosecuted it recklessly and in open defiance of the law. The Unites States is emerging weaker — militarily, diplomatically and economically — and will pay strategic costs for years to come... For his sins, he has now agreed to a peace framework that the entire world understands is a defeat for him. It is a setback for America, too.” This is the general perception not only in the US but also around the world. The might of America is waning. This also signals the end of a unipolar world in the coming years.

There are those who are still sceptical about what Israel may do over the next two days to derail this deal. Reports in the Israeli and American media as well as statements from the Israeli leadership indicate how the Zionist State is unhappy with the agreement as it did not want the Iran war to end anytime soon. There was an added trap for the Gulf countries to join the war. Iran was being attacked from the US military bases in these countries and it retaliated in self-defence. Things could have spiralled but Saudi Arabia took the lead in making sure that the Gulf Cooperation Council does not fall into this trap by jumping into the fray.

The US and Israel failed to win a war that should never have been initiated. The world is still reeling from its impact in terms of economic and energy crises. Many believe that the Gulf countries have realised how the US put Israel first and failed to protect them. They have also realised that they may now have to look for other security avenues that do not include Israel. There is no doubt that Pakistan’s tireless diplomatic efforts made this deal possible. But for peace to remain in the region, more cooperation is needed between the GCC and Iran in the future.

Mehmal Sarfraz is a journalist based in Lahore; mehmal.s@gmail.com