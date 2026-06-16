Letters to the editor: Dental surgeries are not cosmetic procedures

Pain in the tooth

Sir — Parents usually ask children not to have too many chocolates and candies for fear of tooth decay and cavities. What would they have to say about the bizarre incident where a tomato seed from a salad got lodged in a person’s tooth and sprouted into a seedling inside his gum? But even more strange than a seed managing to sprout inside the mouth is the fact that the removal of this was considered a ‘cosmetic’ procedure by the insurance company — most health insurance does not cover dental procedures under the same logic. Clearly, those running insurance companies have never had toothache if they think dental procedures are cosmetic and not necessary.

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Malvika Sengupta,

Calcutta

Slippery ground

Sir — The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress raises serious constitutional concerns. The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution protects elected mandates and discourages opportunistic defections. Merely because two-thirds of the members of Parliament decided to shift allegiance does not automatically make a split legal. The rebel MPs have said that they will merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a registered but unrecognised political outfit, to bypass the anti-defection law. But laws require the merger of the original political party as well. The MPs were elected under the TMC symbol

and cannot casually claim a new identity. The Speaker must examine whether

this move respects constitutional principles or weakens parliamentary democracy.

Ishika Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Voters in India elect representatives based largely on party affiliation and ideology. If elected MPs switch sides after elections, the public mandate becomes uncertain. The rebel TMC MPs argue that they have merged with another party. Yet constitutional experts point out that a merger under the Tenth Schedule requires more than numbers in Parliament. Without a merger of the parent party itself, such claims may fail legal scrutiny.

Beena Thapa,

Siliguri

Sir — India’s anti-defection law was introduced to curb political instability and frequent party hopping. The current actions of rebel TMC MPs test the limits of that framework. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised

that the political party remains superior to the

legislature party. If MPs

can create parallel factions at will, every election

mandate risks becoming meaningless. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha must

act carefully because this case could shape future interpretations of constitutional morality. But given the usually partisan stance of the Speaker, this seems unlikely.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Chennai

Sir — The spectacle of elected representatives changing loyalties soon after an electoral setback raises uncomfortable questions about accountability. Rebel TMC leaders claim they have fulfilled the two-thirds requirement under the anti-defection law. However, constitutional provisions after the Ninety-first Amendment suggest that numbers alone may not be enough. A valid merger requires the political party itself to merge. Citizens deserve clarity because democracy depends upon transparency, consistency and respect for the constitutional framework established by Parliament.

M.H. Adil,

Mumbai

Sir — Many citizens may struggle to understand the legal dispute surrounding the TMC split. The issue is simple: can MPs leave a party and still retain their seats? The Constitution allows protection against disqualification only in specific cases of merger. If the original party has not merged, the rebels may face legal obstacles under the Tenth Schedule. Political leaders frequently speak about public mandate, yet respecting the Constitution remains the first duty of every elected representative.

D.P. Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — Political defections often weaken public trust in democratic institutions. The rebellion within the TMC appears driven by shifting power equations rather than ideological differences. Such behaviour encourages cynicism among voters who expect loyalty to the mandate they delivered. The Constitution introduced anti-defection provisions precisely to prevent instability and opportunism. Before granting recognition to any separate bloc, the Speaker must determine whether the legal conditions for merger have truly been satisfied under the Tenth Schedule.

Abhijit Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Freedom curtailed

Sir — The refusal to distribute Joe Sacco’s The Once and Future Riot raises troubling questions about freedom of expression in India (“Uneven spine”, Jun 14). Publishers exist to facilitate debate, not shield society from difficult subjects. Constitutional protections under Article 19(1)(a) guarantee free speech, though reasonable restrictions exist. Excessive caution by publishers weakens this principle. Literature and journalism often challenge established views and encourage public understanding. A democracy gains strength when readers are trusted to form their own opinions.

Moinak Dutta,

Calcutta