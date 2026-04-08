Tense calm in Manipur after blast that killed two children sparked unrest; curfew, internet ban continues

The situation remained tense but calm across five valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday, with curfew, internet suspension and heavy police deployment in place, after violence broke out over a bomb attack that left two children dead in Bishnupur a day ago, a senior officer said.

No fresh violence was reported this morning, but clashes between security forces and protesters broke out late on Tuesday in some places in Imphal East and West districts, prompting the police personnel to fire tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators, he said.

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They also burnt tyres on the streets at Khurai Lamlong and Wangkhei in Imphal East district, and at Uripok and Kwakeithel in Imphal West, and demanded action against those involved in the killing of the two children.

"The situation has been brought under control after the overnight clashes. No fresh violence was reported this morning. The overall situation remains calm," the officer said.

Curfew and internet suspension have been in force in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts, he said.

Violence broke out in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday as two children were killed in the bomb attack on their home, while two others were shot dead when a mob stormed a CRPF camp during a protest against the blast, the police said.

A group of people also torched two oil tankers and a truck, vandalised a police outpost and stopped the movement of vehicles on key roads to protest the bomb attack.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh chaired an all-party meeting to review the prevailing situation in the state.

It all started with suspected militants hurling a bomb at a house in Moirang Tronglaobi, killing a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister and injuring their mother, when all of them were sleeping early on Tuesday, the police said.

Angered by the incident, around 400 people attacked a CRPF camp, prompting security forces to open fire, leaving two of them dead and about 20 others injured.

The protesters were unhappy with the security forces for allegedly failing to take action against the militants.

The chief minister condemned the bomb attack and said the investigation would be handed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The representatives of political parties expressed deep concern over the law and order situation and emphasised the need to maintain peace, unity, and communal harmony.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

The state has been under the President’s rule for nearly a year since February 2025.