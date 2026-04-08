Campaigning winds up in Assam: BJP, Congress confident ahead of April 9 polls

The ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress on Tuesday appeared bullish about forming the next government in Assam after campaigning, which turned shrill and bitter over the past few days, ended for the April 9 Assembly polls.

A BJP-led alliance has been ruling the state since 2016. The BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with the AGP and the BPF, while Congress is leading a six-party front.

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On the last day of the campaign, the leading faces of both the ruling and Opposition alliances stressed on their respective poll planks — the BJP pushed its infiltration and development narrative, while the Congress reiterated its resolve to free the state of corruption and build a “greater, inclusive Assam”.

Union home minister Amit Shah who addressed three meetings in Barak Valley during the day said the BJP-led government “has freed Assam from the rule of fear”, citing peace accords with insurgent groups and cracking down heavily on illegal infiltration.

“People are ready to bless the BJP with a record-breaking mandate to make Assam a fully developed state,” a confident Shah said at a rally in Hailakandi.

In another meeting in Patharkandi, the Union home minister asserted that change was “inevitable” in poll-bound Bengal and that “all infiltrators from Assam, Tripura and Bengal will be sent back to their countries”.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also confident that the people of Assam will bless the NDA with “huge numbers and continue the growth trajectory which Assam has been witnessing”. Sarma expects the ruling alliance to win over 100 seats. Assam has 126 Assembly seats. In 2021, the ruling alliance won 75 seats.

In Guwahati, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appeared equally confident in an interaction with the media. “No one needs to be afraid. This time, a Congress government is going to be formed in Assam. Women need not worry. Even if a Congress government comes, the financial benefits they are currently receiving will continue, and they may even increase.”

He added: “The BJP is trying to scare people by claiming that these benefits will stop if Congress comes to power. People should not be misled by such propaganda. From our survey teams, we have learned that our party will secure a majority, and our alliance may win 70-72 seats.”

The day also saw BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma filed a complaint with the Basistha police against Kharge on Tuesday for his alleged “inflammatory/derogatory speech” in Barak Valley on Monday.

Chief minister Sarma criticised Kharge for backing the allegations levelled by Congress leader Pawan Khera against him and his wife. Kharge was “speaking like a madman”, Sarma said.

Khera had on Sunday accused Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, of possessing passports from three countries and Sarma of concealing information about her properties abroad — allegations the husband-wife duo rejected as “fabricated”.

An Assam police team reached Delhi to question Khera regarding the case registered against him based on a complaint lodged by Sarma’s wife.

Kharge remarked that “with a double-engine government, FIRs are expected, but instead of filing cases, the chief minister should answer whether the allegations are true or false”. He said the Congress is not afraid of such actions and is ready to face them.

The day also saw Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi hold a road show in Jorhat, from where he is contesting against BJP MLA H.N. Goswami.

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it was geared up to conduct the single-phase polls in Assam “in a free, fair and peaceful manner”.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Shri Anurag Goel, all concerned are carrying out their responsibilities with utmost diligence. To ensure strict monitoring of all aspects, including law and order and election expenditure, the Election Commission has already deployed Central Observers,” an official statement said.

Altogether 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the election in which 722 candidates are in the fray and 2,50,54,463 electors will exercise their franchise.

This includes 1,25,31,552 male voters, 1,25,22,593 female voters, and 318 voters in the Transgender category. There are also 63,423 service voters.

Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF personnel, have been deployed to ensure security at polling stations. Micro-observers have also been deputed to sensitive polling stations to ensure the smooth conduct of polling.