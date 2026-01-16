MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sarma says politicians should stay away as Singapore report cites intoxication in Zubeen case

Singapore police tell court Zubeen Garg swam without a life jacket and was intoxicated while Assam SIT pursues murder charges creating sharp contrast between parallel investigations

Umanand Jaiswal Published 16.01.26, 09:54 AM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg Sourced by the Telegraph

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said politicians should stay away from court matters when asked about the Singapore police’s findings in the Zubeen Garg death case.

According to a report in The Straits Times, a leading English daily in the city state, a Singapore police official told the coroner’s court on Wednesday that the singer-composer was “intoxicated” and swam “without” a mandatory life jacket when he drowned on September 19 during a yacht outing.

Responding to queries, Sarma said: “Singapore police has given a report. Their court is deciding the case. It is their process; our process is different. What you have read in the papers, I have also read. Don’t try to get any comment from me… people in Assam will analyse it in different ways.”

Also Read

He added: “We (politicians) should not interfere in court matters. When it comes to the court, we should stay away.”

Quoting the official, The Straits Times report said Garg had “consumed alcohol and refused a life vest” and was “not suicidal or coerced”.

Earlier, on December 18, 2025, the Singapore Police Force said it did “not suspect foul play” in Garg’s death.

The Singapore probe contrasts with the Assam police SIT, which invoked murder charges against four of seven accused. On November 25, Sarma told the Assembly that Garg’s death was “plain and simple murder”.

