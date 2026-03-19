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regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

Gauhati High Court sets up exclusive fast-track court for day-to-day trial in Zubeen Garg death case

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Baksa district judge Sharmila Bhuyan will preside over the court

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 19.03.26, 03:00 PM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg PTI

The Gauhati High Court has set up a fast-track sessions court to hear the Zubeen Garg death case on a day-to-day basis, following a request from the Assam government.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Baksa district judge Sharmila Bhuyan will preside over the court. "Today marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice in the Zubeen Garg murder case," Sarma said in a post on X.

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"The Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court has been pleased to nominate Smt. Sharmila Bhuyan, presently serving as District Judge, Baksa, to preside over an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in this matter," he added.

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Zubeen Garg, 52, died on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the fourth North East India Festival.

The case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police’s CID, which later filed a chargesheet naming seven accused. Last month, the state cabinet decided to approach the high court seeking a fast-track court to take up the case.

Sarma said the move "will greatly expedite the judicial process and it reinforces our commitment to ensuring timely justice".

"I express my deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Honble Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court for accepting our request and for his unwavering support in strengthening the cause of justice," he added.

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