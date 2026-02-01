Cocomi rally to 'save Manipur': Thousands march for unity, return of IDPs & end of ‘proxy war’

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), a prominent valley-based organisation, on Saturday held a “march to save Manipur” in Imphal, protesting the ongoing conflict and demanding protection of the state’s territorial integrity and resettlement of displaced people.

Participants marched with banners reading “Long live Manipur”, “Stop proxy war”, and “No compromise on Manipur’s integrity”. The 5km rally from Kwakeithel Tiddim ground to Thau ground witnessed participation from across communities.

Eight resolutions were adopted at a public meeting after the rally. Cocomi coordinator Y.K. Dhiren raised concerns over the restriction on free movement and the continued displacement of thousands since the conflict began on May 3, 2023. Over 270 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced in violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

The rally included a large presence of internally displaced persons (IDPs), besides women and students. Former Cocomi convenor Khuraijam Athouba said the rally reflected the “growing frustration” of the people over the prevailing situation.

Cocomi’s statement said the rally was a protest against a “deliberately mismanaged” crisis and “policy paralysis” by the government. It rejected the framing of the violence as mere ethnic tension and highlighted grave human rights violations, including targeted killings and forced displacement.

The key resolutions called for protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity, restoration of democratic governance and an end to policies contributing to the state’s fragmentation. It also demanded the safe, dignified and time-bound return of IDPs with full rehabilitation, livelihood support and protection from renewed violence.

The Cocomi condemned the “proxy war” allegedly pursued by the Centre and demanded the abrogation of the 2008 suspension of operations (SoO) agreement, which the group said legitimised narco-terrorist groups and prolonged the conflict.

“This policy has normalised terror, paralysed governance, and turned Manipur into a managed conflict zone,” the statement read.

The rally reflected deep public discontent and reiterated demands for justice, constitutional protection, and a return to peaceful, democratic life in Manipur.