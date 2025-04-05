Centre hosts meeting with Meitei and Kuki leaders in bid to achieve peace in Manipur

The Centre on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of Manipur's warring Meitei and Kuki communities, in an effort to bring a lasting peace in the restive state.

Sources said the meeting was held as part of the central government's initiatives to find an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict between the two communities, which began on May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was aimed at enhancing trust and cooperation between the Meiteis and Kukis and finding a roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, sources said.

The discussions also stressed on maintaining law and order and facilitating reconciliation between the two communities, they said.

A six-member Meitei delegation comprising representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) attended the meeting.

The Kuki delegation comprised about nine representatives.

The central government interlocutors included A K Mishra, a retired special director of the Intelligence Bureau.

During a debate on Manipur in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had held discussions with the representatives of the Meitei and the Kuki communities in the past.

He said separate meetings were also conducted with different organisations from both the communities.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a joint meeting," Shah said, replying to a short debate in the lower House, which adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur.

The home minister also said that while the government is working to find a path to end the violence, the top priority is to establish peace.

Shah said the situation in Manipur is largely under control as there has been no death in the last four months but it can't be considered satisfactory as the displaced people are still living in relief camps.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

About 260 people have lost their lives ever since the ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

Several thousand arms were looted from different police stations across Manipur during the initial phase of the conflict.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who took charge as governor on January 3, has ever since been meeting a cross section of people and taking feedback from them on how to bring back normalcy in the state.

Bhalla, a former Union home secretary, who had closely worked with Shah for five years till August 2024, was hand-picked by the Union home minister and is said to have been tasked with restoring peace in the restive state.

After the imposition of President's rule, the governor had taken a number of steps to restore peace and bring back normalcy, including asking those who looted arms from security forces to surrender them.

The central government also endeavoured to open the state's road for normal traffic, though it did not fructify due to opposition from Kukis.

Travel through areas inhabited by Meiteis or Kukis is completely prohibited for the other community. While Kukis travel mostly through Mizoram to go outside the state, the Meiteis do not go to the hills dominated by the Kukis.

The violence in Manipur began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.