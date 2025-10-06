BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary back at Bodoland Territorial Council helm after five years

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary returned as chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday after a gap of five years, with Rohon Daimary sworn in as his deputy.

Thousands braved heavy rain to attend the swearing-in ceremony held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field, where Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota administered the oath of office to the new council.

A key moment of the event was the tribute paid to popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Thanking supporters for turning up despite the downpour, the 56-year-old Mohilary called the rain a “blessing from above” and pledged to fulfil the BPF’s pre-poll commitments with the cooperation of the state government.

A former militant-turned-politician, Mohilary earlier served as interim BTC chief in 2003 and completed three consecutive terms in 2005, 2010 and 2015 before losing power in 2020.

The BPF swept the September 22 BTC elections, winning 28 of 40 seats and unseating the ruling UPPL-BJP coalition. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won seven seats, while the BJP secured five. The Congress failed to open its account.

In 2020, despite the BPF emerging as the single largest party with 17 seats, the UPPL and BJP had joined hands to form the council. This year’s verdict marked a decisive reversal of fortunes.

Both the state and central governments have extended their support to the new BPF-led administration.

In a congratulatory post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The Central and Assam governments will continue to support the BTC as we collectively work to fulfil the great Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s vision and ensure all-round development.”

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence that the new council would serve the people with zeal and realise the dream of a “Shining Bodoland”.

Assam governor L.P. Acharya, Tipra Motha chief Pradyut Debbarma, state cabinet ministers, and the CEMs of Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills autonomous councils were among the dignitaries present.

For Mohilary, who once led the Bodo Liberation Tigers before joining mainstream politics, Sunday’s ceremony marked both a political comeback and a reaffirmation of his enduring hold over Bodoland’s political landscape.