Kuki-Zo Council refuses to join Manipur govt formation, demands separate admin status

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a leading civil society organisation representing Kuki groups in talks with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on finding a solution to the ongoing strife in Manipur, said on Tuesday that the Kuki-Zo people “cannot and shall not” participate in the formation of the Manipur government.

There is a demand from the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley to install a regular government at the earliest.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the KZC said: “Considering the present realities and the unanimous sentiment that the Kuki-Zo people can no longer live together with the Meitei community, the Governing Council reaffirmed its political demand for a Separate Administration in the form of a Union Territory under the Constitution of India. The Governing Council unanimously resolved that the Kuki-Zo people cannot and shall not participate in the formation of the Government of Manipur.”

The KZC governing council, comprising all constituent bodies under the Kuki-Zo Council, convened a general meeting in Churachandpur on December 30 and undertook a “careful and comprehensive assessment of the prevailing political, social, and security realities in Manipur”.

After extensive deliberations, the governing council unanimously adopted the following resolution regarding a separate administration and non-participation in the government formation: “The KZC Cabinet, in its meeting held today (Tuesday), has reaffirmed and endorsed the above resolution, stating unequivocally that it represents the collective and democratic wish of the Kuki-Zo people and reiterates that the Kuki-Zo people cannot and shall not participate in the formation of the Government of Manipur under the present circumstances.”

The KZC further said that if any individual chooses to participate in the formation of the government, “such participation shall be solely at his or her own responsibility, and the Kuki-Zo Council shall not be held accountable in any manner.”

The Kuki-Zos have ten MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly.

The next Assembly election is in 2027.

4 killed

Four people, including three women, were killed and several others injured after a pick-up van fell into a gorge in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Around 30-40 people were travelling in the truck, which was hired for a wedding, they said.

The accident happened around 12pm near the remote Ngaljang village in the Singngat sub-division of the district, they added.

Additional inputs from PTI