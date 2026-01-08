Assam CM Sarma offers free sugar daal and salt to ration card holders in poll push

Assam chief minister on Wednesday promised free distribution of sugar, daal (pulses) and salt to ration card holders if the BJP is voted to power for the third straight term, further deepening the state government’s welfare outreach in the run-up to the polls.

Addressing an official rally in Dhemaji, the chief minister said that from January, ration card holders would get a kilogramme of daal, sugar and salt at ₹100.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then added: “Help the BJP-led government win in the upcoming elections... You will get daal, sugar and salt at your home without paying.”

Sarma’s announcement comes ahead of the Assembly polls, likely to be held in March-April. A BJP-led government has been in power since 2016.

The move is set to benefit 70 lakh families with ration cards in the state.

Sarma then listed out the beneficiary schemes extended by the BJP-led government.

“Just see how much responsibility we are taking. You voted for us and we have reduced your worries (through welfare schemes),” Sarma said, in an attempt to convey how the government was taking care of the nutritional, educational, entrepreneurial and medical needs of the common people.

The special focus of the state government has been on welfare schemes for women. Sarma has been holding rallies almost daily since mid-September and has disbursed financial assistance as part of the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

BJP insiders are sure that the beneficiary schemes are creating a “loyal votebank” for the party, something which the Opposition has to factor in while campaigning for the upcoming polls.

The beneficiary schemes include a first installment of ₹10,000 per woman as part of the Lakhpati Didi empowerment scheme and ₹1,250 a month under the Orunodoi anti-poverty scheme, benefitting 38 lakh women.

There is also financial assistance for boys pursuing graduation and post-graduation, whose family's annual income is below ₹4 lakh.

Over 3.5 lakh girl students enrolled in classes XI and XII receive ₹1,000 per month, ₹1,250 per month is received by those enrolled in integrated teacher training programmes and undergraduate courses, and ₹2,500 per month is given to those pursuing postgraduate studies.

Sarma had also recently announced assistance of ₹5,000 for tea garden workers and ₹8,000 to Orunodoi beneficiaries as a pre-Bihu gift in February, 2025.

A monthly amount of 5kg rice is also handed to families covered under the National Food Security Act and health insurance of ₹5 lakh per family per year under the Ayushman Bharat's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is also provided.