Raijor Dal to move ECI as Akhil Gogoi alleges BJP plot to delete Opposition votes

The Opposition Raijor Dal on Wednesday escalated its attack on the ruling BJP in Assam, announcing plans to formally approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged attempts to manipulate the ongoing special revision (SR) of electoral rolls.

Just hours after Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia dismissed the allegations by Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi as “not worth even five paisa,” Gogoi hit back at a press meet, declaring that his party would file a complaint with the ECI on Wednesday regarding the alleged conspiracy to delete “10,000 Opposition votes per constituency” ahead of the 2026 state polls.

“We will also demand that the ECI and chief election commissioner seize the video recording of the January 4 video conference addressed by Saikia, in which he purportedly issued these instructions,” Gogoi said. At the time of filing, the party had not yet shared its memorandum.

Gogoi warned that if the ECI failed to act, the party would move court, “even though we know the BJP is doing this with the support of the ECI.” He challenged both Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Saikia to prove him wrong by releasing the video and swearing that the allegations were false. “If proven wrong, I will resign as MLA and never contest elections again,” he said.

The claims and objections phase of the SR is currently underway, with final rolls due on February 10. As per the draft rolls released on December 27 after a house-to-house verification (Nov 22–Dec 20), the total voter count stood at 2,52,02,775, with 4,78,992 names identified for deletion due to death.

This marks the third consecutive day that Gogoi has raised allegations of electoral manipulation. He claims to have heard Saikia instruct party MLAs and district leaders during the January 4 video call, beginning at 8.01pm, that cabinet minister Ashok Singhal had been tasked with deleting anti-BJP votes from 60 constituencies. For the remaining seats, Gogoi alleges that leaders were told to submit lists of “anti-BJP voters” by January 12.

“There is an effort to delete Opposition votes and include new ones from outside, similar to what happened in Bihar,” Gogoi alleged, referring to last year’s voter roll controversy in Bihar, where the BJP-led NDA ultimately won despite a sustained “vote chori” campaign by the Opposition.

The Congress has also raised concerns, staging a protest in Guwahati on Tuesday over “serious irregularities” in the draft electoral rolls, particularly in the Guwahati metropolitan area. Leaders alleged that over 30 “non-existent” voters were enrolled at one address (house no. 595, ward no. 22), and that outsiders were listed in Taiyabulla road near Dighalipukhuri.

BJP leaders have strongly rejected the charges. On Wednesday, Saikia reiterated at a Guwahati media conference that Gogoi was “trying to fool the people” and that his allegations held “no value.” He also took a dig at the Opposition: “Let the INDIA bloc decide whether we’re deleting names from 31 or 60 constituencies.”

Earlier, Sarma had dismissed the accusations, calling Gogoi an “entertainer.”

Additionally, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi claimed that he, too, had heard of attempts to delete 10,000 minority voters from at least 31 constituencies.