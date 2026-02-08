Sidestep the drama: 5 truly low-key spots in Kolkata for a perfect Propose Day

Kolkata is a city that celebrates love of every kind. Every corner brims with words of love, heaves with affection. We see it blossoming everywhere — even when the city falls into deep slumber. Be it the Maidan or Prinsep Ghat, Kolkatans are always ready to propose their love.

However, the city also has other, highly underrated spots where love took its first steps too — places that have turned into quiet repositories of love and confessions, rediscovered by a couple every time they revisit them over the years. This Propose Day, here’s a look at five such worthy places in Kolkata, where beautiful love stories found their beginnings.

Nooks and corners of College Street

1 5 Generated picture

Among dog-eared books, heated debates on politics, arts, and cups that never run out of coffee, College Street has been a standing witness to heartfelt proposals and love that grew over the years. Proposing feels intellectual and emotional as two minds meet over pages and decide to write a new chapter together.

Sunsets and Patuli ‘Jheel Par’

2 5 Soumyajit Dey

Evenings that melt into still waters, benches meant for lingering and silence that listens — the iconic Patuli ‘Jheel Par’ is made for heartfelt moments. A proposal here doesn’t need grand gestures; the calm, yet happening surroundings do half the talking, making it deeply personal and tender.

Baghbazaar ghat for those first moments of love

3 5 Soumyajit Dey

Between the river breeze, temple bells and slow-moving afternoons, Baghbazaar holds a timeless charm. Proposing here feels rooted — grounded in tradition, nostalgia and the quiet assurance of forever, as the Hooghly quietly flows by, carrying your words along.

Love whispers its words in the alleys of north Kolkata

4 5 Soumyajit Dey

Cracked walls, old balconies and lanes that smell of nostalgia — north Kolkata’s alleys are where love grows quietly. A shared umbrella, stolen glances and conversations that echoed between the shuttered windows of old houses, proposing here feels almost like a comfort film, as love sealed its promise whispered by time itself.

Leafy pauses in Southern Avenue

5 5 Soumyajit Dey

Away from the buzz of the main road, the lanes of Southern Avenue offer calm, leafy pauses to the city’s rhythm. Evening walks, ‘chaa’ breaks, and long conversations lead naturally to proposals here.