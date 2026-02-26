Beyond College Street and Gariahat: Lesser-known bookstores in Kolkata true-blue bibliophiles swear by

When it comes to buying books, Kolkata offers bibliophiles a wealth of options. Avid readers are well acquainted with landmarks such as College Street, Oxford Bookstore on Park Street, and the second-hand booksellers at Gariahat. Yet, beyond these established places lies many lesser-known bookstores, each waiting to spring a surprise with unexpected finds.

So, step beyond the familiar names and explore these underrated and offbeat shops across Kolkata to rediscover the pleasure of unhurried browsing and meaningful reading.

Earthcare Bookstore, Park Street

1 5 Soumyajit Dey

If you are a student at St Xavier’s College, this would probably be your everyday go-to book shop. For others, if you are a fan of earthy, old-school, and redolent vibes, the Earthcare Bookstore must be on your bucket list. Located at the heart of Park Street, this 35-year-old bookstore is reminiscent of an old library. Run by the Mansatas, this tiny little bookshop is a treasure trove for readers with a wide collection of Indian, Russian and children’s books.

Bingsha Shatabdi, Park Street

2 5 Soumyajit Dey

If you prefer to spend your quiet afternoons going through racks of thoughtfully curated books, Bingsha Shatabdi Bookstore is a must-visit for you. You can even enjoy a cup of coffee while you browse through the store’s diverse selection of books catering to readers of all tastes and ages. The book shop is especially a treasure trove for history enthusiasts, with interesting titles like Chandanagore and its Dependencies, Rush Desher Upakotha, and Rabindranath Thakur: Bharat Anginaye Biswa.

Book Line, Totte Lane

3 5 File Image

Just like a good, and rare, book, a good bookstore is also hard to find at times. Sometimes you have to wander through labyrinthine lanes, away from the crowd and traffic to lay your hands on a title you've been searching for. Located on the first floor of Raj Guest House on Totte Lane, the tiny Book Line shop is one such hidden gem. Needless to say, if you are a true-blue bibliophile, you must browse through their collection of over one lakh titles.

ReadBengali Bookstore, near Lake Market

4 5 Soumyajit Dey

Want to munch on some tasty sandwiches while reading? ReadBengali Bookstore in south Kolkata might be the right place for you. From contemporary Bengali novels to classic tales, this shop is a stone's throwaway from Lake Market. And you are in luck if you are a sucker for stationery items. They have a great collection of pens, bookmarks and tote bags as well.

Family Bookshop in Park Street

5 5 Soumyajit Dey

Some bookshops have a way of transporting you back to the innocence of the good old childhood days, and Family Bookshop is one of them. Located near Park Street metro, this place is a cosy haven for readers. Browse patiently through its stacked shelves and rich catalogue, and you may stumble upon vintage crime pulp classics, or even the occasional piece of classic erotica discreetly hidden in the corners.