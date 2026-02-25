‘Where knowledge is free… ’: 5 Kolkata libraries you don’t need a membership to walk into

Kolkata is often celebrated for its bustling streets, extravagant festivals and popular eateries that almost never go quiet. But for book lovers, the city offers quaint reading spaces where the urban cacophony cannot get to you — and many of these facilities are free of cost.

Here are five such libraries that offer free reading spaces within the city’s alleys.

Jagat Mukherjee Park Library

1 5 Soumyajit Dey

Run by Satyaranjan Dolui, a security guard at Jagat Mukherjee Park, this reading space tucked amid lush greenery is home to a vibrant collection of books. From magazines to children’s classics, the Jagat Mukherjee Park library houses over 1,000 books, easily qualifying as a reader’s paradise.

Address: 1, Jatindra Mohan Ave, Shobhabazar

Timings: 7am to 9pm

Little Free Library

2 5 Instagram/ @AdrijaGhoshal

This library runs on mutual trust. Situated near the Lake Mall, the Little Free Library is a free book-sharing space that operates on an honour system where people can share books with each other without fees or membership.

Address: 6A, Maharaja Nanda Kumar Roy Road (Near Lake Mall)

Timings: Open 24 hours

Free Library of Uttorer Adda

3 5 Amit Datta

What is north Kolkata without adda? And which adda has ever failed to mention books? Keeping that thought in mind, a group of Shyambazaar residents came up with an initiative called Uttorer Adda — this facility includes a tea stall and a free library adorned with bright graffiti and a showcase of books and paintings.

Address: Raja Dinendra Street, Shyambazar (opposite Deshbandhu Park)

Timings: Open 24 hours

Das Gupta & Company Open Library

4 5 Amit Datta

Established in 1886, heritage bookstore Das Gupta & Company Private Limited, located on 3, College Street, has transformed its second floor into a free public library. Visitors can sit and read books for hours. However, borrowing is not allowed. To enter, one must present a valid identity proof.

Address: 54/3, College Street (opposite Presidency University)

Timings: 10.30am to 6.30pm

iLead Street Library

5 5 Facebook/ @iLeadStreetLibrary

The iLEAD Street Library is a community-driven initiative that provides free, 24/7 access to books through a network of informal, trust-based street libraries across the city.

Address: Libraries in Kasba, Bhowanipur, Ballygunge, New Town, Topsia and other localities

Timings: Open 24 hours

