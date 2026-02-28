‘Basanta Eshe Geche’: Kolkata blooms in vivid colours as spring settles in

1 9 Soumyajit Dey

Kolkata is finally in vivid colours as ‘basanta’ arrives in the city, with petals, sunlight and a soft golden haze. From the flower-lined paths around Victoria Memorial grounds, breezy greens and scenic beauty of the Maidan to the old-world balconies of north Kolkata, spring is painting the city in postcard-perfect frames.

Here’s a look at some of the most picturesque, Instagrammable spots in the city that look as enchanting as a painting, celebrating the first-bloom of the year.

2 9 Soumyajit Dey

The grounds near Victoria Memorial sparkle in the pink hues of bougainvillaea and Hong Kong orchids, capturing the mood of spring.

3 9 Soumyajit Dey

Crowds gather around the Maidan at this time of the year for photoshoots and videography against the kaleidoscopic backdrop.

4 9 Soumyajit Dey

The flaming hues of palash flowers on a tree at BBD Bag.

5 9 Soumyajit Dey

The colourful tones of spring also bathe the ghats of Kolkata, and the surrounding areas of Howrah Bridge.

6 9 Amit Datta

A rare yellow palash flower (Butea monosperma lutea) has bloomed at Curzon Park, Esplanade East.

7 9 Amit Datta

Vivid as sunlight, these flowers are perfect as a background for self portraits, making them quite #SpringCoded.

8 9 Soumyajit Dey

Lanes of north Kolkata are also bustling with sprawls of bougainvillaea, bedecking the century-old mansions.

9 9 Soumyajit Dey

A vibrant Shimul tree around the Eden Gardens area, adding a splash of colour to the surroundings.