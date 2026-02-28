‘Basanta Eshe Geche’: Kolkata blooms in vivid colours as spring settles in

Kolkata is finally in vivid colours as ‘basanta’ arrives in the city, with petals, sunlight and a soft golden haze. From the flower-lined paths around Victoria Memorial grounds, breezy greens and scenic beauty of the Maidan to the old-world balconies of north Kolkata, spring is painting the city in postcard-perfect frames.
Here’s a look at some of the most picturesque, Instagrammable spots in the city that look as enchanting as a painting, celebrating the first-bloom of the year.
The grounds near Victoria Memorial sparkle in the pink hues of bougainvillaea and Hong Kong orchids, capturing the mood of spring.
Crowds gather around the Maidan at this time of the year for photoshoots and videography against the kaleidoscopic backdrop.
The flaming hues of palash flowers on a tree at BBD Bag.
The colourful tones of spring also bathe the ghats of Kolkata, and the surrounding areas of Howrah Bridge.
A rare yellow palash flower (Butea monosperma lutea) has bloomed at Curzon Park, Esplanade East.
Vivid as sunlight, these flowers are perfect as a background for self portraits, making them quite #SpringCoded.
Lanes of north Kolkata are also bustling with sprawls of bougainvillaea, bedecking the century-old mansions.
A vibrant Shimul tree around the Eden Gardens area, adding a splash of colour to the surroundings.