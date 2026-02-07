A rose for every emotion: This Rose Day, learn what different rose colours signify before you gift

The queen of flowers gets her rightful throne on Rose Day every year. In Kolkata, she often arrives bunched into cellophane wraps or dressed in fancy covers, carrying emotions and subtle messages. But did you know each rose, depending on its colour, signifies a specific emotion? This Rose Day, we decode what different colours of roses mean.

Red rose: The Park Street-style romance

Red roses are all about romance. They go hand in hand with handwritten letters, winter evenings on Park Street and moments that have ‘bhalobasha’ written all over them. Its rich, vibrant hue and delicate petals evoke deep emotions, making it a timeless emblem of romance, devotion, and desire.

White rose: Peace and new beginnings

White roses are as gentle as quiet early mornings in Kolkata. They stand for purity, peace and sincerity. Often seen in weddings and solemn rituals, they are also sometimes gifted during parting moments as a symbol of remembrance.

Pink rose: Butterflies in the stomach

Pink roses symbolise feelings of gratitude, admiration, joy, and affection. They are more subtle than red roses and can therefore be used for different occasions. While light pink ones convey affection, darker ones whisper respect and appreciation.

Yellow Rose: Friendship and warmth

The colour yellow somehow seems synonymous with friendship — and it is on Rose Day. Bright and cheerful, they represent joy and warmth — the kind you feel during addas, shared jokes and long conversations on the terrace. It is less about romance and more about effortless company.

Orange Rose: Filterless feelings

Orange roses are for feelings that refuse to stay quiet. They symbolise enthusiasm, fascination and desire — the in-betweens of friendships that might turn into something else. So, if you receive one this Rose Day, know where you are headed in love.

Black Roses: Complex and intense

Black roses symbolise a complex mix of deep, often dark emotions, including mystery, intense passion, and the end of a chapter (death or farewell). While historically linked to tragedy or hatred, they also represent profound transformation, rebirth, and the strength to start anew. They are hard to find and rarely used on Rose Day.

Lavender Rose: Remember what Taylor Swift says about this colour?

Rare and dreamy, lavender roses symbolise enchantment and instant attraction. They capture that fleeting moment when glances are exchanged across a room and magical shift happens.

So, which one do you plan to gift this Rose Day?