In pictures: From Lake Market to Burrabazar, inside Kolkata’s vibrant Holi-shopping spots

Kolkata is set to be drenched in vibrant hues as Holi is knocking at our doors. Apart from delicious food and drinks, the city’s bustling markets are brimming with quirky goodies and accessories — without which the festival of colours feels incomplete. From pichkaris to funky masks and sunglasses, here’s a list of places where you can pick up all the essentials…

Lake Market

Gulaal and Holi may be a match made in heaven, but the real showstoppers are the pichkaris. So instead of settling for the usual, run-of-the-mill ones, make a quick stop at Lake Market and stock up on everything from bazooka-style water guns to trendy colour shooters. And if you’re planning to surprise your friends, don’t forget to grab a few quirky masks to add that extra splash of fun.

Jagu Babur Bazar

Take extra care of your skin this Holi by stocking up on herbal colours, available at the shops in Lake Market. From vibrant pinks to striking greens, pick your favourite shades and celebrate the festival with your loved ones, worry-free. The market also boasts a quirky range of colour smokes — from handy tubes to dramatic containers shaped like mini fire extinguishers! Also, do not forget to buy the newly arrived colour paste.

From colourful flare sticks to badminton racket-shaped pichkaris, the market offers a quirky collection of festive goodies that go far beyond the usual picks.

Burrabazar

If you’re on the hunt for budget-friendly gulaal, Burrabazar is your go-to destination. Known for its wholesale prices and bargain deals, this bustling market is packed with stalls selling bright gulaal, water colours and bulk packs at unbelievably low prices.

Janbazar Market

If you are in north Kolkata, visit Janbazar Market for more herbal colours. Several shops here stock natural gulaal made from flower extracts and organic ingredients, offering vibrant shades without harsh chemicals.

Hatibagan

Hatibagan is a treasure trove for quirky Holi accessories, especially if you’re looking for more playful masks and colourful wigs to add a fun, dramatic twist to your celebrations.

