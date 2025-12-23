In pictures: Christmas unfolds at Bow Barracks as tradition and community spirit mingle

1 8 All images by Soumyajit Dey

In Bow Barracks, Christmas is less an event and more a feeling for Kolkatans. For the Anglo-Indian residents who have long called this historic enclave home, the season arrives wrapped in memory and meaning.

Midnight Mass, familiar carols drifting through corridors and recipes passed down through generations continue to shape the celebration.

What makes the moment special is how naturally it opens itself to the rest of the city. This Christmas, the celebration has moved beyond homes and churches and into the streets, inviting visitors from across Kolkata to walk in, slow down and be part of it.

As night falls, the narrow lanes fill up with families, children and curious onlookers, all moving under glowing canopies of fairy lights.

At the entrance, Bow Barracks announces itself in light. Illuminated arches, bells and stars guide people inside, while festive displays add colour to the familiar red-brick facade.

Inside the lane, stars hang overhead and strings of warm lights cascade down the walls, turning everyday walkways into softly glowing festive passages.

Food always draws its own crowd. A busy stall inside the complex is surrounded by residents and visitors waiting patiently for hot snacks and comforting dishes.

For the season, Bow Barracks has turned into a Christmas wonderland.