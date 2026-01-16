Road repairs finally roll out on Narendrapur’s SN Ghosh Avenue after months of stalled work

1 5

For nearly two years, SN Ghosh Avenue in Narendrapur had come to symbolise civic neglect. Once a key arterial stretch connecting neighbourhoods and apartment clusters, the road had turned into a patchwork of craters, loose stone and dust after being dug up for repairs in November 2023 and then abandoned just before Diwali.

My Kolkata had earlier reported on the hardship faced by residents , from damaged vehicles and medical emergencies to elderly pedestrians nursing fractures.

Recently, the first visible signs of relief finally arrived.

Repair work resumed in phases, beginning on Saturday, January 10, at the Ratangazi Majar area. The second phase started on Monday with patchwork, and by Tuesday morning, a fresh bitumen surface was laid up to the entrance gate of Mayfair Greens apartment complex.

According to the contractor overseeing the work, the remaining portion of the road will be taken up after a local mela concludes.

For residents who have lived through months of dust, noise and uncertainty, the development has brought cautious optimism.

Commenting on the progress, Abhirup Basu, a flat owner at Mayfair Greens and a communication professional, said, “We have been suffering from this dilapidated road since November 2023, when it was suddenly dug up for repair work. But unfortunately, the work was never completed. Initially, some basic repair work was done and suddenly just before Diwali 2023, all the work stopped. Road repairing machinery was moved from the area. The dilapidated road not only damaged the suspension and shock absorbers of our cars and bikes, but also affected the health condition of the residents residing in the area. We only hope that the rest of the road is completed before the State elections, once the mela gets over.”

Vehicular damage had been one of the most frequent complaints raised by locals, along with restricted ambulance movement and falling foot traffic for nearby businesses. Facility staff at Mayfair Greens echoed similar concerns.

Nani Gopal Saha, facility manager of the complex, said, “The road has damaged my two-year-old bike's shock absorbers. I am happy that the road has been repaired and elderly residents can enjoy their morning walks in the area. It will also be helpful to the innumerable commuters, food delivery app personnel, etc."

While residents remain watchful until the final stretch is completed, the fresh layer of bitumen has already changed the mood on SN Ghosh Avenue. After a long season of craters and complaints, the road is finally inching back to life.