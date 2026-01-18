A novel setting: Seven peaceful, outdoor reading spots in Kolkata

1 8 Soumyajit Dey

If you have grown up in Kolkata, it might not instantly strike you as a place with a lot of quiet places. The madding crowd, the endless traffic, the simmering heat do not make for ideal places for people who want to take a break from the hustle-and-bustle of everyday life and simply get lost in a book.

But sometimes, what we seek is right there in front of us. We are too consumed by our hectic lives to pause and notice. From Victoria Memorial to College Square, there are several calming spots in the city where you can sit and read in peace on nippy winter afternoons. Here are seven outdoor places in Kolkata for book lovers who want to escape the chaos of city life, at least till the sultry summers kick in.

Victoria Memorial

When searching for the perfect outdoor setting to read in, the lush gardens at Victoria Memorial are always the go-to choice for many readers. The shade of neatly-trimmed trees, water fountains and the cool breeze will help transport you to the world you’re immersed in. The paths near the monument’s outer edges away from the fountain area are perfect to nestle in the laps of nature and cherish every word in peace.

Apart from reading by yourself, you can also be a part of silent reading sessions over the weekends where you can bring your mat, your TBR pile and read without any interruption. Communities and book clubs like Kolkata Bookworms, Literary Adda and Victoria Memorial Reads host quiet reading sessions from time to time, connecting bookworms even amidst the stress of everyday life.

College Square

Nothing screams ‘Made for booklovers’ more than College Street and its iconic pool park. Soak in the sights of the swimming enthusiasts taking a dip, the water splashing on the banks and the students finding solace in the books they collected from College Street. Enjoy an indolent afternoon, with the lukewarm touch of the sun as you nestle yourself in the round seat under the shadow of a large tree. It’s perfect for a solo date with the book you have been waiting to finish.

Maidan

When the city’s punishing traffic, non-stop chaos of public transport and the daily rigour of commute takes a toll on you, the Maidan will welcome you on any lazy afternoon. Imagine sitting on the grass with a book away from the constant hustle, as the leaf-laden paths, the open skies and widespread greenery win you over. Sounds like the perfect plan to check some boxes off your TBR list before the year ends. Visit during early morning or late afternoon as it might be less crowded.

South Park Street Cemetery

For readers who want to soak in the vibes of the past while unwinding with a book, look no further. South Park Street Cemetery might feel eerie for a place to read in, but the moss-covered tombs and shadowy paths offer the perfect solace for several bookworms. Lose yourself in the worlds of your favourite authors on the benches and shaded seating areas. But remember to look over your shoulder once in a while!

Elliot Park

A fenced-off garden within the larger Maidan area, Elliot Park is one of the city’s most charming spots. The well-maintained park boasts perfectly-cut lawns, elaborate trees, walking paths and seating areas that feel like a peaceful escape from the non-stop energy of Kolkata’s streets. The lush beauty of the gardens will make you want to stop and perch yourself in the greenery without leaving the heart of the city.

Lake Drive in Deshbandhu Nagar

This street in the Deshbandhu Nagar locality in the North 24 Parganas district is as perfect for long bike rides as it is for reading. An underrated spot that will sweep you off your feet for its natural beauty, this street is surrounded by verdant, green trees on both sides — reminiscent of the curved mountainous roads in hilly regions. As you navigate the road, you will come across an open space with benches overlooking a widespread jheel. This spot is an enchanting one to take a break from the city and take refuge in the pages of a book.

Dhakuria Lake

Dhakuria Lake

Often called Dhakuria Lake by locals, Rabindra Sarobar regularly sees joggers, rowers and walkers on its lake and surrounding pavements. The benches along the banks are perfect for reading in silence while listening to the chirping of birds and rustling leaves. Bring a blanket, some winter treats and feel the lakeside breeze on your skin as you pore over the pages.