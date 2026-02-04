Memes fly ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release as internet gets cheeky about runtime, script and scenes

Shortly after JioStudios dropped a teaser for Dhurandhar 2 on Tuesday, a fresh wave of memes flooded the internet, with many taking tongue-in-cheek swipes at the original film’s characters, storyline and even runtime.

1 6 Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at Dhurandhar’s three-hour-34-minute-long runtime, a Facebook user posted, “In Dhurandhar, the title "Dhurandhar" is shown only at the end of the movie, telling us that the movie has finally ended. Aditya Dhar is so brilliant for this.”

Released on December 5, the Aditya Dhar directorial centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers in Pakistan’s Lyari town.

2 6 Facebook

Another Facebook user subtly critiqued Dhar’s storytelling in the spy thriller. “In Dhurandhar the first thing Hamza does after entering a milk soda shop is to drink a milk soda. This level of detailing by Aditya Dhar is insane,” he wrote.

3 6 Facebook

“Just look at the guy in the background, Uzair Baloch, the right-hand man of Dakait, smiling. Not a normal smile, this is a mathematically engineered, NASA-approved, 0.0001-degree lip curve. Every facial muscle is perfectly synchronized, like it's been rehearsed for weeks. The guy in front is serious and acting tough with a smirk and a traditional gesture, but that tiny smile behind him? That's the real screenplay,” quipped a third in a similar vein.

4 6 X

Fans also didn’t miss the opportunity to make sarcastic remarks on the country’s current political scenario by reimagining the film’s poster and replacing the lead characters with the faces of Indian politicians.

5 6 X

Another post quotes a viral meme using Rehman Dakait’s menacing stare from Dhurandhar to humorously depict passenger paranoia when an Uber driver takes an off-route.

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

The action drama smashed several box office records after its release. With a collection of close to Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career, and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

6 6 X

The film’s stupendous box office success created anticipation for the sequel’s teaser. However, the makers chose to reveal only the post-credit scene, instead of offering a deeper glimpse into the story, leaving viewers frustrated and craving more. Hence followed the memes.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19. It will clash at the box office with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.