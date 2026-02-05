A mouthful of heaven: A guide to dumplings beyond momos in Kolkata

1 8 Photos: Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata’s love affair with momos is well documented. From roadside steamers to late night deliveries, the Tibetan staple has become part of the city’s everyday food vocabulary. But scratch the surface and Kolkata’s dumpling scene reveals a far wider, more global story.

From delicate Cantonese dim sums to juicy Japanese gyoza, the city’s restaurants are serving up dumplings from across Asia, each with its own history, technique and flavour profile.

Here is a handy guide to some of the world’s most popular dumplings, and where to find them in Kolkata.

Gyoza

2 8

Gyoza is a Japanese dumpling inspired by Chinese jiaozi, but adapted to suit Japanese tastes. Typically crescent shaped, gyoza is filled with minced pork or chicken, finely chopped cabbage, garlic, ginger and spring onions. It is usually pan fried to create a crisp base and then lightly steamed, resulting in a juicy interior and a golden underside.

Where to find it in Kolkata: Pa Pa Ya, Wasabee, Soy Yum

Xiao Long Bao

3 8

Originating in Shanghai, xiao long bao is a soup dumpling best known for the burst of hot broth it holds inside. The filling usually consists of minced pork mixed with gelatinised stock that melts during steaming. The thin wheat wrapper is pleated at the top and requires careful handling, often eaten with a spoon to catch the soup before biting in.

Where to find it in Kolkata: Ping’s Café Orient, Mainland China

Wontons

4 8

Wontons come from southern China and are traditionally lighter than most dumplings. They are filled with minced pork, shrimp or a combination of both, seasoned simply with soy sauce and sesame oil. Wontons are commonly boiled and served in a clear, comforting broth, though fried versions are also popular across Chinese cuisine.

Where to find it in Kolkata: Tung Fong, Oneton

Dimsums

5 8

Dimsum is not a single dumpling but a broad Cantonese tradition of small plates served with tea. Dumplings form a major part of this spread and include both steamed and pan fried varieties. Fillings range from pork and shrimp to chicken and vegetables, wrapped in wheat or rice flour skins and cooked delicately to preserve texture and flavour.

Where to find it in Kolkata: Yauatcha, Lucky Tigerr

Bao

6 8

Bao refers to the soft, steamed buns that originated in China and later spread across East Asia. Unlike thin skinned dumplings, bao has a fluffy, bread like exterior. The filling can be braised pork belly, chicken, mushrooms or vegetables, often paired with hoisin sauce, pickles and herbs, making it closer to a sandwich in form and feel.

Where to find in Kolkata: Chowman, Momo I Am

Potstickers

7 8

Potstickers are Chinese pan fried dumplings known for their crisp base and tender top. The name comes from the traditional cooking method where dumplings stick slightly to the pan before being released with steam. Fillings usually include minced pork or chicken with cabbage, chives and ginger. They are heartier and more robust than steamed dumplings.

Where to find it in Kolkata: Mainland China, Potstickers

Har Gow

8 8

Har gow is a classic Cantonese shrimp dumpling, instantly recognisable by its translucent wrapper made from wheat starch and tapioca starch. The filling is a mix of chopped prawns, bamboo shoots and seasoning, offering a clean, sweet seafood flavour. Har gow is considered a test of skill for dim sum chefs due to its delicate skin.

Where to find it in Kolkata: Yauatcha, The Orient, Peter Hu?