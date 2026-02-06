A garage that growls: Inside Prithveer Roychowdhury’s passion for cars that move the soul

1 7 Prithveer Roychowdhury flanked by his BMW 5 and 7 series Pictures by Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

For most twenty-somethings, a car is a way to get from one place to another. For Prithveer Roychowdhury, it is a statement of identity. The 26-year-old director of LBD Resorts and Hotels doesn’t just own cars — he lives them. Each machine in his garage tells a story — from a father’s long-held dream to a grandson’s tribute. His collection is a reflection of family, craftsmanship and the sheer thrill of driving.

It all started with an Audi TT, a car that first caught his father’s eye back in 2015.

2 7

“My dad fell in love with it the moment he saw it,” recalls Prithveer. “He had just bought a Mercedes, but the TT had gone into his head. Everyone said it made no sense — two doors, impractical — but he just had to have it.”

Years later, when the family finally got one, it became more than a car. “This was his baby,” says Prithveer, smiling.

3 7

“When I got it, I made it mine — remapped ECU and TCU, bigger brakes, intercooler, intake — it’s a very different beast now.”

If the TT was his father’s dream, the Audi S5 is entirely his own.

“It’s my baby,” he says, referring to the sleek red four-door coupe that marked his first real indulgence after joining the family business. “It was a milestone car for me, something I promised myself before a certain age.”

Every inch of the S5 — from the upholstery to the alloy design — was specced to his taste. “It took six months to get it, but when it arrived, it felt like a reward for all the hard work.”

4 7

The car is a perfect blend of power and practicality, with a 3-litre V6 that can purr and roar in equal measure. His favourite moments come on midnight drives when the city empties out and the expressway stretches ahead — “Fifteen cars, the engines humming in sync, the world asleep.”

Then, there’s the BMW 5 Series, a deeply personal connection to his grandfather.

5 7

“He had the first BMW in our family — a 2008 520d. When I found a clean 530i, I knew I had to get it. It felt like bringing that legacy home.” Today, it’s being rebuilt into a race-ready machine, the kind that balances nostalgia with engineering aggression. The newer 530i 50 Jahre Edition, with its matte grey finish and blue brakes, takes that legacy forward.

“It’s the perfect road-trip car,” says Prithveer. “I’ve driven it everywhere — Puri, Siliguri, Purulia — the car just eats miled. It’s the perfect balance between power and poise.”

But the pride of the fleet might is the BMW 7 Series Individual, an ode to both heritage and luxury.

“It’s a fully custom build,” he says. “Every stitch, every piece of wood, every shade of leather was chosen by us. The seats have my initials, the headrests are embroidered, and the interior blends tanzanite blue metallic with cognac brown — classic BMW heritage.”

6 7

For Prithveer, the 7 Series isn’t just a car; it’s a generational statement. “My grandfather believed in the Mercedes brand because that’s what his generation saw as prestige. For me, BMW represents the balance between being driven and wanting to drive.”

Yet, beneath the gloss of carbon fibre and precision engineering, there’s frustration. Kolkata’s roads, he says, are punishing his cars. “It’s become impossible,” he admits. “Cracks on flyovers, standing water, deep craters — even the AJC Bose flyover makes my car hop. These machines are built for precision, not survival.”

7 7

Add to that the E20 ethanol-blended fuel, and even high-end cars are suffering. “My TT was in the workshop for two months — injectors, fuel lines, everything jammed up. They’re mixing dyes and increasing ethanol content. It’s ruining engines that aren’t built for it.”

Still, Prithveer remains undeterred. He smiles when asked what’s next. “Italy,” he says. “It has to be Italian. Something bright, something emotional.” He won’t reveal more, but his grin says it all — the next addition will be another chapter in a story that began not with horsepower, but with heart.

In the end, for Prithveer Roychowdhury, cars aren’t just machines — they’re milestones. Each one a memory, each drive a celebration. And in a city where roads may crumble and engines may protest, his garage continues to growl.