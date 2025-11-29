Planning a winter wedding? These destinations in Bengal’s backyard marry charm with convenience

Planning a wedding close to Kolkata opens up a world of diverse backdrops. There are grand palaces, tranquil riverside retreats, misty hill resorts and sun-soaked beaches. These locations offer beautiful views, premium hospitality and the convenience of short travel time. Whether you want regal charm or a relaxed coastal celebration, these destinations provide memorable settings along with venues that suit intimate gatherings and larger functions.

Darjeeling

1 6 Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT

Darjeeling is perfect for couples dreaming of a hill wedding with cool weather, mountain mist and scenic views. The mix of colonial-era heritage properties and modern luxury resorts makes it versatile and romantic. Wedding photos with Kanchenjunga in the backdrop add an aesthetic touch.

Venues to consider: Mayfair Himalayan Spa Resort, Taj Chia Kutir Resort and Spa, The Elgin, Sterling Darjeeling

Raichak

2 6 Shutterstock

Raichak offers a luxurious riverside escape less than two hours from Kolkata. Its sprawling resorts, landscaped lawns and views of the Ganges make it ideal for elegant celebrations. The setting is peaceful yet grand, especially for sunset events.

Venues to consider: Raichak On Ganges, Taj Ganga Kutir

Dooars

3 6 Amit Datta

For nature-loving couples, the Dooars region offers lush forests, tea gardens and luxury. It creates a serene and refreshing backdrop with plenty of space for outdoor functions. Misty mornings and green landscapes add to the charm.

Venues to consider: Sinclairs Retreat Dooars, Adb Kanvas, Mayfair Hill Resort

Murshidabad

4 6 Shutterstock

Murshidabad is ideal for couples who want a regal setting with historic charm. The former capital of Bengal offers spectacular rajbaris, arched gateways and riverside views that add timeless elegance to wedding photography. It blends royal ambience with cultural heritage and peaceful surroundings.

Venues to consider: Cossimbazar Rajbari, Bari Kothi

Gadiara

5 6 Shutterstock

Gadiara offers a serene riverfront atmosphere just a few hours from Kolkata. Surrounded by open skies and the river view, it is great for couples who want a calm, scenic backdrop to their festivities without travelling too far. It's simple, nature-centric ambience works well for intimate celebrations.

Venues to consider: Jaltaranga Eco Resort

Mandarmani

6 6 Shutterstock

Mandarmani is becoming a popular beach wedding destination for its long shoreline and peaceful atmosphere. It allows couples to plan open-air ceremonies, relaxed haldis and poolside parties. Resorts here can accommodate both large and mid-sized gatherings.

Venues to consider: Hotel Sonar Bangla, Mohana Beach Resorts, Sun City Resort