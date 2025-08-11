From Taki to Garpanchkot: Six weekend getaways under Rs 5,000 near Kolkata

Sometimes all we need is a quick escape, far away from the cacophony of the city, without burning a hole in the pocket. If you’ve been pining for a change of scenery to get some peace and solace, or even stroll to admire nature or the history, all within a budget of Rs 5000, then… keep reading.

Whether you are travelling solo this Independence Day weekend, or with your family or friends, here’s a list of nearby destinations that will offer a mix of heritage, riverside charm, hills and even the rural beauty of Bengal juxtaposed with folklore — all just a few hours’ drive or train ride away from Kolkata. Here’s a list of six budget-friendly getaways that are ideal for a quick recharge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanyakuriya Rajbari: A slice of Bengal’s colonial past

File Image

If you are an admirer of history and heritage architecture — and you’ve already toured every rajbari in Kolkata — then Dhanyakuriya Rajbari should be your next getaway. Tucked away in North 24 Parganas, about 53km from the city, Dhanyakuriya Rajbari (also known as Dhanyakuriya Sawoo Rajbari) is a 200-year-old mansion boasting neoclassical architecture, soaked in old-world charm. Recently, the rajbari has flung its gates open to the public, offering a humble homestay experience with rooms available at reasonable prices.

How to reach: Take a Hasnabad local train from the Sealdah railway station and get off at Kankra Mirzanagar. From there, hop on an e-rickshaw or auto, which will take around 20 minutes to reach your destination. Also, buses going from Ultadanga to Basirhat via Barasat and Berachampa can take you to Dhanyakuria.

Budget: Room tariff (1,200-1,500 per day), Food (Rs 600, three-course meal per person/day), Travelling expenses (Rs 400-500)

Tourist attractions: Gaine Baganbari, Gaine Mansion, Ballav Mansion, Rashmancha, archaeological site of Chandraketugarh near Berachampa and Baba Lokenath’s birthplace, Kachua Dham

Gadiara: Where the rivers meet

Shreya Mukherjee

At the confluence of the Hooghly, Damodar, and Rupnarayan rivers, Gadiara is a peaceful retreat in the Howrah district. It is a favourite for nature lovers and bird watchers. There are various attractions in and around the village. Fort Mornington, which is the ruins of an English fort built by Lord Clive in the 18th century to guard the entrance by the river against pirates. This is a great place for nature lovers and photography fans. A popular tourist activity is the river cruise during sunset. Also, one can visit the Garchumuk Deer Park, known for its natural beauty and deer population.

How to reach: The nearest railway station to Garchumuk is Uluberia railway station, which is well-connected to Howrah by train. From Uluberia, Garchumuk is about a 30 to 50-minute journey by car, auto, or trekker. You can also reach Garchumuk by bus from Kolkata’s Esplanade taking the Gadiara route, getting off at the 58 gate stop.

Budget: Hotel rooms available at Rs 1,000-1,700, food costs of up to Rs 500-600 (from local diners and stalls), travelling expense (Rs 1,000)

Taki: Picnic by the Ichhamati

File Image

Just a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border, Taki offers a tranquil riverside experience. Located around 80km away from Kolkata, one can enjoy a boat ride on the Ichhamati, explore the remnants of zamindar houses, or simply feast on Bengali home-style meals at local guesthouses. It’s especially popular during Durga Puja when both sides of the river immerse idols together. Don’t forget to try out Taki’s quintessential Chhanar Malpoa. It’s also known for its historical temples and colonial-era architecture Dutch Cemetery.

How to reach: To reach Taki, you can take a local train from Sealdah Station to Taki Road Station, which takes about two hours. Alternatively, you can drive or take a bus from Esplanade, which takes around three hours. Taki is also accessible by road from Science City via Ghatakpur and Hasnabad.

Budget: Hotel rooms start from Rs 500 (consider Taki Municipality Guest House and Suhasini Guest House), food costs of upto Rs 500-600, travelling and sightseeing expenses of around Rs 2,000

Tourist attractions: Golapata Forest, Taki Eco Park, boat ride in Ichhamati and Puber Bari

Garpanchkot: Hills, ruins and reservoirs

File Image

Located near the Panchet Dam and surrounded by the Panchakot Hill, this destination in the Purulia district is a blend of nature and mythology. Situated 246km away, the ancient site, Garpanchkot, is known for the architectural ruins of an ancient fort built by the Panchakot royal dynasty. One can enjoy a lush landscape surrounded by hills, forests, and waterfalls and visit the terracotta ruins of the Garh. The temples in Garh Panchakot include Jor Bangla Temple, Kankali Mata Temple and two pancharatna (five-pinnacled) temples.

How to reach: You can take a train from Howrah to Garpanchkot via Burdwan and Asansol Junction. Alternatively, SBSTC operates a bus from Kolkata’s Esplanade to Asansol hourly.

Budget: Budget-friendly hotel rooms near Garpanchkot are available starting at Rs 800-1000 (recommended place to stay is Royal Bengal Lodge in Jamsol area); Food costs of up to Rs 500-600; travelling and sightseeing expenses of around Rs 2000

Tourist attractions: Panchet Dam, the ruins of the Panchkot Palace, and the scenic Joychandi Pahar

Ausgram: Rural Bengal’s folklore, baul songs and stillness

Shrestha Mukherjee

If you’re looking for a true offbeat spot minus the chaos of tourists, Ausgram in Burdwan district is where you should head to. With open fields, mud huts, red soil roads, and Baul music, it offers a taste of Bengal’s cultural roots. The primary attraction of this place is to experience live baul music there at Bannabagram Baul Ashram. The retreat not only lets the public sit and watch baul artistes perform live, but also offers an experience of the Baul lifestyle, as visitors can spend the night in the cottages located in the ashram.

How to reach: You are required to take a train from Howrah to Guskara station. From there, you can get an auto or an e-rickshaw to reach Ausgram. Alternatively, SBSTC operates a bus from Esplanade to Burdwan, and then a taxi to Guskara

Budget: Rooms at Bannabagram Baul Ashram will cost between Rs 2,000 to 2,500 (per person on a twin-sharing basis and include breakfast, lunch and dinner); travelling expenses will be around Rs 500 to 600

Tourist attractions: Chandni Jaltungi, Samantapara Forest and Orgram Forest Damu

Mukutmanipur: The dams and hills

Jaismita Alexander

Situated in Bankura district, Mukutmanipur is famous for its serene lake formed by the Kangsabati Dam, bordered by lush forests and undulating hills. It is ideal for couples, families or solo wanderers who want to unwind. Take a boat ride, go for a walk along the dam, and witness breathtaking sunsets. Affordable lodges are available close to the dam.

How to reach: You can take the train to Bankura, including Rupasi Bangla Express or Aranyak Express from Howrah, and then take a taxi to Mukutmanipur, which will take around 2-3 hours.

Budget: Hotel rooms available start at Rs 1,600-1,700 (recommended places to stay are Mukutmanipur Youth Hostel or Aranyak Resort); Food costs of up to Rs 500-600; travelling expenses are around Rs 2,000.