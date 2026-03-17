In pictures: Six beaches near Kolkata to visit this summer beyond Digha, Tajpur and Mandarmani

If the usual beach destinations of Digha, Mandarmani and Tajpur feel too crowded, there are a few offbeat coastal destinations within driving distance of Kolkata that remain untouched and somewhat virgin. From mangrove-fringed shores to peaceful fishing villages, these lesser-known beaches offer clean sands, scenic views and a relaxed atmosphere for a short summer getaway.

Talsari

1 6 Photos: Shutterstock

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Located in Odisha’s Baleswar district near the West Bengal border, Talsari Beach is known for its silver sands, calm waters and rows of palm and casuarina trees. The beach is relatively less crowded and offers scenic views of backwaters, red crabs and fishing boats. Its tranquil setting and rustic coastal charm make it ideal for travellers looking for a peaceful seaside experience.

How to reach: Talsari is about 200km from Kolkata. Visitors can drive via Digha or take a train to Digha and then hire a car or auto to reach the beach, which is around 10km away.

Sagardwip

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Sagardwip, also known as Sagar Island or Gangasagar, lies in the Ganges delta on the Bay of Bengal. The island has numerous villages and a serene coastline with light-coloured sand. Located near the Kapil Muni temple, the beach is calm and relatively clean, and visitors can enjoy peaceful walks and a gentle dip in the sea.

How to reach: Travel from Kolkata to Kakdwip by train or road. From there, take a ferry across the Muriganga river to Kachuberia and continue by car or bus to reach the beach area.

Junput

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Junput is a coastal village in Purba Medinipur known for its serene and uncrowded beach lined with casuarina trees. The unspoilt shoreline and tranquil waters make it ideal for long walks and a relaxed holiday. The area is also home to a fisheries research centre where brackish water fish cultivation takes place.

How to reach: Junput is around 177km from Kolkata and about 40km from Digha. Visitors can drive from Kolkata or travel to Contai by train and then take a local vehicle to reach the beach.

Henry’s Island

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Henry’s Island, located near Bakkhali, is known for its pristine beach and surrounding mangrove forests that resemble the vegetation of the Sundarbans. The road leading to the beach passes through scenic greenery, and the shoreline remains relatively clean, making it a favourite for nature lovers.

How to reach: Travel from Kolkata to Bakkhali by road via Namkhana. From Bakkhali, hire a three-wheeler or local vehicle to reach Henry’s Island through a narrow coastal road.

Jambudwip

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Jambudwip is a small island about 8km from the coast of Fraserganj near Bakkhali. Largely uninhabited, it becomes active during the fishing season when fishermen arrive for dried fish production. The island is also known for its casuarina trees, migratory birds and peaceful surroundings.

How to reach: Visitors can reach Bakkhali or Fraserganj from Kolkata by road and then take a boat ride to Jambudwip, depending on local permissions and weather conditions.

Baguran Jalpai

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This offbeat and relatively untouched beach in Purba Medinipur is known for its golden sands, red crabs and peaceful village surroundings. It has only one resort, so with a very few tourists and minimal commercialisation, it offers a quiet coastal charm. Visitors can also enjoy glimpses of local fishing life and scenic sunsets.

How to reach: Baguran Jalpai is around 160km from Kolkata and takes about four hours by road. Travel to Contai by train, bus or car and then cover the remaining 14km via Junput Road by local transport.