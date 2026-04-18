How to beat bloating and acidity: Simple home remedies to improve digestion naturally

Digestive discomfort is a common concern, especially with busy schedules, irregular meals, and processed food. But skipping our daily schedule is not a long-term option. The good news? Simple home remedies can help keep our digestive system in check and help us deal with bloating, acidity, and gas.

Senior dietician Satavisha Basu from Narayana Hospital shares five effective ways to improve digestion naturally.

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Ginger water

Sipping slow sips of warm ginger water before or after meals stimulates digestive enzymes and reduces bloating.

Fennel seeds

Chew half a teaspoon after meals or brew a fennel tea. This helps relieve gas and stomach cramps.

Ajwain (carom seeds) with warm water

In a glass of warm water, mix half a teaspoon of ajwain with a pinch of black salt. It eases acidity and supports overall digestion.

Buttermilk (chaas)

Try enjoying plain buttermilk with a dash of roasted cumin powder mixed in it. It cools the gut and adds probiotics that promote healthy digestion.

Lemon with warm water

A glass first thing in the morning kickstarts stomach acid production and stimulates bowel movement, helping your digestive system wake up gently.

“These remedies are easy to incorporate into daily routines and can significantly improve digestive comfort over time,” said Basu.

Habits to avoid for better digestion

While natural remedies help, Avisek Chakravorty of Desun Hospital highlights some habits that can worsen digestive issues:

Avoid fatty foods

High-fat food items stay in the stomach for a longer time, causing increased acid secretion, and consequently, more acid reflux

Avoid carbonated drinks

CO₂ from fizzy drinks distends the stomach and may trigger acid reflux.

Avoid tobacco

Nicotine in cigarettes, gutkha, pan masala, etc., causes relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter for a prolonged duration, worsening acid reflux

Avoid lying down immediately after meals

Gravity aids digestion; sitting or walking for 30 minutes post-meals prevents acid reflux and discomfort.

“Avoiding these triggers, along with simple natural remedies, can go a long way in maintaining smooth digestion,” said Chakravorty.