Think clay is fragile? This ancient art can protect soldiers and rockets

Did you know that one of the oldest forms of art wasn’t created for beauty at all, but for survival?

Long before galleries and exhibitions came up, early humans shaped clay with their hands to make vessels to store water, grains and essentials. What began as a basic necessity slowly evolved into pottery and eventually into ceramics — a stronger, more durable material born out of practical need rather than artistic ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clay is the base material, and at a certain stage, it becomes ceramic,” said Pallab Das, professor at Government College of Art and Craft, Kolkata. “What we see is not just clay anymore. When heated, clay reaches a point where it cannot return to its original form. This hardened, irreversible state is what we call ceramic.”

Ceramic may look delicate, but its properties are anything but. It can withstand extremely high temperatures — often more than many metals — and resists water far better than most natural materials.

This unique combination of strength and resilience has allowed ceramics to quietly move beyond homes and kitchens into fields we rarely associate with art.

Where art meets science

Shutterstock

Today, ceramics sit at a fascinating intersection of creativity, science and technology.

In medicine, specialised ceramic moulds are used in procedures like root canals, where precision and durability are critical.

In space exploration, ceramics play a vital role in protecting rockets, forming heat-resistant layers that endure the intense temperatures of launch and re-entry.

“This is how versatile ceramics can be,” Das said.

The armour you didn’t expect

Shutterstock

Even in defence, advanced ceramic materials are being developed for bullet-resistant gear, offering protection without excessive weight.

“I have been studying the use of ceramic structures for enhanced soldier safety,” said Sukanya Dey, a postgraduate student at the Government College of Art and Craft on Park Street. “This development is recent though significant progress has already been made by experts in the field.

“Unlike metals, high-performance ceramics such as alumina, silicon carbide and boron carbide are extremely hard. This hardness allows them to do something critical — break and slow down incoming projectiles. The ceramic surface blunts and shatters the projectile,” Dey added.

Beyond diyas and dinnerware

Shutterstock

While its scientific applications continue to expand, ceramics have also transformed as an art form. “It is no longer limited to small objects like diyas, pottery or tableware,” said professor Swapan Jana.

Contemporary artists and architects are pushing boundaries, using ceramics to create large-scale murals, installations and even structural elements within buildings.

These works blur the line between function and form — where something can be both visually striking and structurally essential.

Ceramics challenges the way we define art. What started as a simple act of shaping clay has grown into a quiet force that continues to shape the world around us — proving that art doesn’t just reflect life, it often builds it.