ADVERTISEMENT

Salon myths busted: Skincare routines your ‘parlour didi’ won't tell you about

Facials fade, hair spas wash off — but this is what actually works

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 25.04.26, 04:05 PM

You walk into a parlour hoping for a quick fix — a de-tan here, a hair spa there, maybe a miracle facial before an event. You walk out glowing… for about three days. Then it’s back to square one.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth — most long-term skin and hair concerns do not need quick fixes. Instead, they need consistency, science-backed routines and a little patience. But, these rarely make it to the salon menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

From stubborn pigmentation to frizzy hair and acne flare-ups, here’s what actually works — and what your parlour wali didi probably isn’t telling you.

Tanning and pigmentation: No, there’s no overnight fix 

Pigmentation doesn’t disappear after one facial — no matter how convincing the claims may sound. It improves gradually with the right routine. Shreya Poddar, dermatologist at AM Medical Centre, Kalighat, suggested a breakdown.

Morning routine:

  • Gentle cleanser (avoid over-cleansing)
  • Antioxidant serum (Vitamin C works best)
  • Moisturiser suited to your skin type
  • Broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30–50, PA++++). Reapply every 2–3 hours — this is non-negotiable. “Apply sunscreen even when you're indoors or on cloudy days — as UV rays can still affect your skin,” said Kolkata-based dermatologist Ishani Chatterjee Ghorai.

Night routine:

  • Cleanser
  • Incorporate serums with skin-brightening ingredients like niacinamide and kojic acid into your routine. “These help lighten dark spots, reduce inflammation, and give your skin a healthy, radiant glow. They are also generally suitable for Indian skin types,” explained Ghorai.

Frizzy hair, breakage & split ends: Hair spa is not enough 

Hair spas feel luxurious, and they cost a fortune, but they don’t undo the daily damage from heat, pollution and poor hair care habits. It hurts, but it’s true!

Poddar suggested a routine that actually works.

  • Mild, sulfate-free shampoo (2-3 times a week)
  • Conditioner after every wash (focus on mid-lengths)
  • Weekly deep conditioning mask
  • Leave-in serum for frizz control
  • Heat protectant before styling

Ghorai added to this some lifestyle fixes:

  • Regular trims: Get a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and keep hair healthy.
  • Protect from sun exposure: Wear a hat or use hair products with UV protection to prevent environmental damage.
  • Switch to silk pillowcases: They reduce friction, helping prevent breakage and split ends while you sleep.
  • Seek professional advice: Consult a dermatologist for personalised hair care routines and guidance on supplements if needed.

Dandruff vs scalp psoriasis: Not the same thing 

Flakes are flakes — except they’re not. Poddar said that treating dandruff and scalp psoriasis the same way can make things worse.

For dandruff (seborrheic dermatitis):

Use medicated shampoos with Ketoconazole, Zinc pyrithione or Selenium sulphide at least twice a week.

For scalp psoriasis:

Requires prescription treatments:

  • Topical steroids
  • Salicylic acid-based keratolytics (agents that help reduce scaling by softening and removing thick, adherent skin or scalp scales)

Ghorai suggested that under a dermatologist’s guidance, one may use:

  • Coal tar (slows skin cell turnover)
  • Vitamin D analogs

For Severe Cases

If the condition is persistent or severe, a dermatologist may recommend:

  • Phototherapy (light treatment)
  • Oral medications
  • Biologic therapies (for moderate to severe psoriasis)

Basic care tips:

  • Gently exfoliate the scalp
  • Avoid harsh styling products
  • Keep scalp moisturised

Strawberry skin: Those tiny bumps aren’t dirt

Those dark dots or bumps (often on arms or legs) are usually clogged hair follicles — not poor hygiene, explained Poddar.

What actually works:

  • Gentle cleanser
  • Moisturiser with lactic acid / urea / salicylic acid
  • Mild chemical exfoliation (skip harsh scrubs) every week

Ghorai noted that shaving habits matter:

  • Use a fresh razor every time
  • Shave in the direction of hair growth
  • Always use shaving gel or cream
  • Avoid hot showers
  • Laser hair removal may also be considered

Oily, acne-prone skin: Stop overdoing it

People with oily, acne-prone skin should follow a consistent skincare routine using the right combination of products. A proper routine helps control excess oil, reduce breakouts and improve overall skin tone and texture — without causing dryness, noted Ghorai.

Poddar went on to explain what actually helps:

Morning routine:

  • Salicylic acid or gentle cleanser
  • Lightweight, oil-free moisturiser
  • Matte, gel-based sunscreen (SPF 30+ or 50+)

Night routine:

  • Cleanser
  • Moisturiser
  • If you have active acne, apply a dermatologist-recommended spot treatment directly on pimples.

Ghorai also suggested:

  • Using a toner to balance pH
  • Sticking to water-based serums

Finally, what’s the big takeaway? 

  • There are no instant fixes, only consistent routines
  • ‘Natural’ or ‘expensive’ doesn’t always mean suitable and effective
  • Most salon treatments offer temporary results, not long-term solutions
  • Dermatologist-guided care beats trial-and-error every time
  • Good skin and hair aren’t built in a day — but with the right routine, they are built to last.

RELATED TOPICS

Skincare And Haircare
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT