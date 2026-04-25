Salon myths busted: Skincare routines your ‘parlour didi’ won't tell you about

You walk into a parlour hoping for a quick fix — a de-tan here, a hair spa there, maybe a miracle facial before an event. You walk out glowing… for about three days. Then it’s back to square one.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth — most long-term skin and hair concerns do not need quick fixes. Instead, they need consistency, science-backed routines and a little patience. But, these rarely make it to the salon menu.

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From stubborn pigmentation to frizzy hair and acne flare-ups, here’s what actually works — and what your parlour wali didi probably isn’t telling you.

Tanning and pigmentation: No, there’s no overnight fix

Pigmentation doesn’t disappear after one facial — no matter how convincing the claims may sound. It improves gradually with the right routine. Shreya Poddar, dermatologist at AM Medical Centre, Kalighat, suggested a breakdown.

Morning routine:

Gentle cleanser (avoid over-cleansing)

Antioxidant serum (Vitamin C works best)

Moisturiser suited to your skin type

Broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30–50, PA++++). Reapply every 2–3 hours — this is non-negotiable. “Apply sunscreen even when you're indoors or on cloudy days — as UV rays can still affect your skin,” said Kolkata-based dermatologist Ishani Chatterjee Ghorai.

Night routine:

Cleanser

Incorporate serums with skin-brightening ingredients like niacinamide and kojic acid into your routine. “These help lighten dark spots, reduce inflammation, and give your skin a healthy, radiant glow. They are also generally suitable for Indian skin types,” explained Ghorai.

Frizzy hair, breakage & split ends: Hair spa is not enough

Hair spas feel luxurious, and they cost a fortune, but they don’t undo the daily damage from heat, pollution and poor hair care habits. It hurts, but it’s true!

Poddar suggested a routine that actually works.

Mild, sulfate-free shampoo (2-3 times a week)

Conditioner after every wash (focus on mid-lengths)

Weekly deep conditioning mask

Leave-in serum for frizz control

Heat protectant before styling

Ghorai added to this some lifestyle fixes:

Regular trims: Get a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and keep hair healthy.

Protect from sun exposure: Wear a hat or use hair products with UV protection to prevent environmental damage.

Switch to silk pillowcases: They reduce friction, helping prevent breakage and split ends while you sleep.

Seek professional advice: Consult a dermatologist for personalised hair care routines and guidance on supplements if needed.

Dandruff vs scalp psoriasis: Not the same thing

Flakes are flakes — except they’re not. Poddar said that treating dandruff and scalp psoriasis the same way can make things worse.

For dandruff (seborrheic dermatitis):

Use medicated shampoos with Ketoconazole, Zinc pyrithione or Selenium sulphide at least twice a week.

For scalp psoriasis:

Requires prescription treatments:

Topical steroids

Salicylic acid-based keratolytics (agents that help reduce scaling by softening and removing thick, adherent skin or scalp scales)

Ghorai suggested that under a dermatologist’s guidance, one may use:

Coal tar (slows skin cell turnover)

Vitamin D analogs

For Severe Cases

If the condition is persistent or severe, a dermatologist may recommend:

Phototherapy (light treatment)

Oral medications

Biologic therapies (for moderate to severe psoriasis)

Basic care tips:

Gently exfoliate the scalp

Avoid harsh styling products

Keep scalp moisturised

Strawberry skin: Those tiny bumps aren’t dirt

Those dark dots or bumps (often on arms or legs) are usually clogged hair follicles — not poor hygiene, explained Poddar.

What actually works:

Gentle cleanser

Moisturiser with lactic acid / urea / salicylic acid

Mild chemical exfoliation (skip harsh scrubs) every week

Ghorai noted that shaving habits matter:

Use a fresh razor every time

Shave in the direction of hair growth

Always use shaving gel or cream

Avoid hot showers

Laser hair removal may also be considered

Oily, acne-prone skin: Stop overdoing it

People with oily, acne-prone skin should follow a consistent skincare routine using the right combination of products. A proper routine helps control excess oil, reduce breakouts and improve overall skin tone and texture — without causing dryness, noted Ghorai.

Poddar went on to explain what actually helps:

Morning routine:

Salicylic acid or gentle cleanser

Lightweight, oil-free moisturiser

Matte, gel-based sunscreen (SPF 30+ or 50+)

Night routine:

Cleanser

Moisturiser

If you have active acne, apply a dermatologist-recommended spot treatment directly on pimples.

Ghorai also suggested:

Using a toner to balance pH

Sticking to water-based serums

Finally, what’s the big takeaway?

There are no instant fixes, only consistent routines

‘Natural’ or ‘expensive’ doesn’t always mean suitable and effective

Most salon treatments offer temporary results, not long-term solutions

Dermatologist-guided care beats trial-and-error every time